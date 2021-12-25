5 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for villages (2021)

One of the most common structures in Minecraft that generates in the Overworld is villages. They are inhabited by villagers and may have loot chests. The type of items that a player would find in a loot chest of a village house depends on the villager's profession.

Finding villages with good loot is not common. However, players can use seeds to spawn in worlds that have villages offering valuable items.

Try these Minecraft 1.18 seeds for villages

5) Two blacksmith houses in plains village (Seed: 8038865430415659132)

Blacksmith village (Image via Minecraft)

Blacksmith villagers are quite famous among Minecrafters as loot chests of their houses can have diamonds. This seed is for Java Edition, which spawns the players less than three hundred blocks away from a village with not one but two blacksmith houses.

Both blacksmith houses have three diamonds along with iron ingots, iron swords, and a few more items.

4) Village surrounded by mountains (Seed: 627689198065479624)

This village seed was found by u/Plebiain (Image via u/Plebiain on Reddit)

Villages are the most enjoyable to explore when the terrain around them is unusual. This Java seed spawns the player in a plains biome with a village surrounded by tall snowy mountains. The best part about this seed is that the snow does not touch the plains biome.

3) Interesting village generation (Seed: -6537256334104833826)

Interesting village (Image via Minecraft)

In version 1.18, players will come across beautiful terrain generation. Sometimes, they can be out of shape and still look fascinating. Players can find a savanna village spread on a hill in this seed. The entire village generated on an island at -416/128, which is pretty close to spawn.

2) Beautiful valley with a village (Seed: 460628901)

With the addition of new mountain biomes, naturally generated valleys have become a sight to behold in Minecraft. This seed features a long valley surrounded by tall snow-capped mountains. Players can find a village generated on the side of a mountain near spawn.

1) Lakeside village near mountains (Seed: 1663626318)

In this seed, players can find a small village beside a large lake at the foot of tall mountains. It features the newly added jagged peaks right at the spawn, one of the tallest biomes in the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Also Read Article Continues below

This seed shows the beauty of the new mountain generation. Players can find mountains reaching heights of more than Y 200 near the spawn location.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar