Minecraft player finds "illegal" leggings in an End City

In Minecraft, there are a ton of different chests, and some of them have much stronger loot than others. They often spawn in places that are difficult to get to, like the Nether, the End or elsewhere.

In this case, a Redditor found a chest in an End City, which usually have really good loot in them. What the player found was totally unexpected - one of the strongest possible pairs of enchanted leggings.

This find is incredibly rare and has impressed the community quite a lot. Check it out below.

Minecraft Redditor finds unbelievably strong leggings in a chest

End Cities are very difficult to get to. They first require players to get into the End, which requires Eyes of Ender, and much more. Gathering the eyes alone is incredibly difficult.

To take it a step further, it then means players must defeat the Ender Dragon. Since that beats the game, it is understandably very difficult to do. Once that's done, they can begin exploring the greater End dimension, but cities aren't a guaranteed find.

They often take a while to come across, but they do have good loot, though usually not as good as what Redditor u/KazikTurowski found.

These leggings are borderline impossible to find. They generate in very rare chests and have random enchantments, so the odds of finding this particular one are incredibly low.

That's what makes it even more impressive and probably why the original poster called them "illegal."

One of the best pairs of leggings in the game (Image via u/KazikTurowski on Reddit)

The community has shown this post a lot of love. Many Minecraft players were incredibly awestruck at the fact that the Redditor was able to find this. A lot of the game is predicated on luck, but this was the epitome of good luck.

One commenter said these were the most overpowered pants. It's hard to disagree, especially since there are two level four enchantments on them already. That alone is a huge rarity.

Another pointed out that there's arguably only one thing left to add to these leggings before they become the most perfect pair in the entire game.

Another implored the Redditor to find a Mending book so they could keep these leggings for eternity. It would be an absolute travesty for the gear to break since they started out so strong.

One commenter responded with another stellar enchantment to add and really complete this particular set of leggings.

The word rare might not do it justice as this is an all-time find in the history of Minecraft and it's incredibly useful.

Another commenter found the odds of such a find, and it's very difficult to come across something like this, to say the least.

Several players wanted to try it out for themselves. This kind of discovery shouldn't be taken lightly.

It would be extremely difficult for this Minecraft Redditor to die in these leggings.

The find is so impressive that, despite there being a few skeptics in the comments section, the Minecraft community has given the post a lot of love. It has nearly 10 thousand upvotes in just one day at the time of writing.

