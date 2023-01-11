Minecraft player adds magic to armor with enchanting-inspired designs

A Minecraft Redditor devised an excellent idea for enchanted items and wildly impressed the community.

Enchanting items only do one thing to them aesthetically. It changes the texture a bit and makes them glimmer. A diamond chestplate looks only slightly different from an enchanted one.

The new armor enchants (Image via u/milesdemillas on Reddit)

That's where this pack comes into play. This Minecraft Redditor decided to implement artistic changes based on the enchantments added to the item.

Fire Protection enchantments have a different look than the Feather Falling ones do. Each has a unique look that sets them apart and makes the armor look much more relaxed.

This is not just an excellent idea but also well done. This particular pack takes everything into account and makes the idea seem realistic. Every enchantment or thing that can be done to an item is accounted for in the mockup here.

Community love for new enchantment ideas in Minecraft

The comments were full of intrigue and wonder. Minecraft players seem to enjoy this concept, with a few questions.

One commenter loves the idea but does wonder a bit about the practicality. In theory, this enchantment design could be applied to the first enchantment or one of the user's choices.

Another joked about the limitations. If Mojang were to implement something like this

Many commenters wanted to implement this themselves. The beauty of a game like Minecraft is that that's possible. Through mods and add-ons, these incredible things can be made and then easily shared with the entire community.

Others laughed at the irony of a few things on the list.

As far-fetched as this kind of addition might seem, many commenters checked it, and it works out. This kind of thing can be done.

Some of the enchantments looked rather funny.

Others couldn't believe how good this pack was and wished Mojang would implement similar things. They were less than enthused.

Many agree: This idea needs to be implemented in the next update.

One player even offered to let Mojang know themselves.

The community seems to love this idea. Not only have they given it a ton of positive attention, but many Minecraft players would also love to try out this pack or hoped Mojang would add it officially one day.

The post has nearly five thousand upvotes in one day at the time of writing.

Minecraft is an excellent game, even if it is essential. There's plenty to do, but it is a reasonably straightforward game without much complex gameplay. What makes it even better is that it is highly customizable. Mojang and Microsoft make the game, but there's more to be done than they designed.

This almost always comes exclusively in the form of mods and add-ons. Mods, texture packs, resource packs, and behavior packs all exist to do just about anything. It's possible to make the game entirely unrecognizable.

This pack doesn't do anything that drastic, but it showcases what the community can do on top of the existing game.

