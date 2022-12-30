Redditor creates Game Boy shader for Minecraft 

Minecraft, in many ways, is a bit of a celebration of gaming and a homage to the games of yore. It's pixelated and isn't particularly concerned about having the most stunning graphics or requiring modern hardware. It's a lot like original video games in that sense, and many consider it to be a bit of a breath of fresh air when compared to some of today's games.

The gameplay can be complex, but the game's aesthetic definitely takes inspiration from games with pixel art, like those on the Game Boy. One Minecraft Redditor took this idea and ran with it. They decided to create a shader that made the game, which harkens back to the olden days of gaming, look like it belonged there.

Redditor u/Tuckertcs created a Minecraft shader that makes the game look like it's running on the original Game Boy console, which debuted in 1989.

Minecraft player creates Game Boy shader, fuels the community's nostalgia for the console

The game is already very nostalgic, but making it look like a console from the 1990s enhances that effect even more. Most gamers who were around in the 90s had a Game Boy, so it's a very familiar feeling to them.

The shader makes Minecraft look exactly like those old games, most of which everyone loved. The community loved the aesthetic of the shader, with some claiming that the effect made the environments look like they belonged to a completely different game.

The shader in action (Image via u/Tuckertcs on Reddit)

Commenter u/Potato-Lover1232 joked that this must be how Creepers view the Minecraft world around them.

u/TheAlmightyNexus recalled a similar setting that players used to have access to in earlier versions of the game. The nostalgia was on full display here.

Many players wanted to download and try this shader out themselves, so the Redditor decided to share it with the community.

However, it should be noted that this is a Java Edition feature.

Many commenters joked about how rudimentary the Game Boy was compared to today's game consoles. u/SerfNuts wanted an even more authentic Game Boy experience.

Minecraft is a very simple game, but it definitely could not have run on a Game Boy. u/IncendiaryGamerX joked about how far technology and gaming have come.

u/Sonik_Mp4 believes there's only one more step to truly recreate the Game Boy version of the game, and another Redditor really wanted to be able to play this version.

The Game Boy was just the first in a line of handheld gaming consoles, so u/The_Anf was looking forward to downloading shaders for later versions of the console.

Other players love seeing the tiny little details that make this shader a perfect recreation.

u/Financial-Touch8445 mentioned that this used to accidentally occur in the game. Unfortunately, the glitch is long gone.

One player didn't mince words when complimenting this awesome pack.

Another could only imagine the possibilities for this shader and more like it.

The community really seemed to enjoy u/Tuckertcs' post. It has garnered nearly 10K upvotes just one week later.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes