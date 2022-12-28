Minecraft player recreate iconic skull painting from the game

Minecraft draws plenty of inspiration from the real world. It is a life simulator in some ways, so plenty of real-world objects and items can be found in the game. Bookshelves, beds, furnaces, doors, and shovels are a few such items that have been faithfully recreated in the game's world.

In the case of artwork, there are only pixellated paintings in the game, but these paintings also take inspiration from the real world.

In an ironic twist, Minecraft Redditor u/chryzantem_ has recreated the skull and flame painting from the game. The painting in the game was a recreation of an original painting by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand, so things have now come full circle.

Minecraft Redditor paints recreation of skull painting, impresses community

The painting is a recreation of the classic skull-on-fire painting from Minecraft, and the result is absolutely stunning. It should also be noted that painting a recreation of a virtual painting is an extremely challenging task.

Nevertheless, this piece came out wonderfully and only took the Redditor an hour to paint. That kind of talent is special, as there is not a single flaw in the entire piece.

It harkens back to older Van Gogh pieces that have a similar style, but this one is undoubtedly from Minecraft. It's a perfect (if not truly blocky) recreation of the painting, which can be achieved randomly by placing paintings on an open wall in the game.

The comments section was filled with positivity and appreciation for this Redditor's art. It can be scary to showcase one's own creations on the internet, but the Minecraft community has given it so much love that the Redditor is probably very happy.

Some of the in-game paintings (Image via MaxStuff on YouTube)

Commenter u/ChemistryUnusual5324 was impressed and wanted to know exactly how the painting was made.

u/DEfusion69 noted the incredible lack of detail in the skull's design. Since the skull is on fire, it makes sense for it to look like it's in pain.

Art is a skill, and this Redditor has clearly put in the time and effort to master it. Many commenters commended them, with one believing that they could have a successful career in the field.

u/EpicHenryGamer03 noted that the artwork bears a slight resemblance to a certain Marvel anti-hero.

Others wanted to get their hands on it.

Many players admitted they would be willing to pay for a copy of the artwork.

Fortunately, as it turns out, the Redditor is interested in selling the work. Those who are interested can contact them to get a copy of this incredible recreation.

One commenter didn't mince words when talking about this artwork.

Another gave it incredibly high praise.

Most of the comments were wildly impressed with how well it turned out. They were also of the opinion that this was incredibly challenging.

In short, the community has shown its love for the art, either by asking to buy the painting or by upvoting u/chryzantem_'s post. At the time of writing, it had received nearly 18 thousand upvotes in just one day.

