Minecraft player accidentally creates spectacular moiré pattern using candles

A Minecraft player recently discovered a stunning moiré pattern while messing around with candles in the game. They shared their discovery on Reddit in a post titled, "Accidentally discovered that a sphere of candles creates a cool moiré pattern."

The player, who goes by u/binaryrift on the platform, was building a sphere made entirely of candles when he noticed that it made a moiré pattern. The candles and the spherical shape combined to create a unique and moving sequence.

A moiré pattern is defined as follows:

"In mathematics, physics, and art, moiré patterns or moiré fringes are large-scale interference patterns that can be produced when an opaque ruled pattern with transparent gaps is overlaid on another similar pattern."

In essence, the Minecraft player randomly discovered an optical illusion of sorts. This is not a common occurrence, especially since most of the game's visuals are coded in and don't have this effect.

Such an illusion is not easy to create. It is often found in random circumstances in Minecraft, which is exactly what happened here.

Reddit community reacts as Minecraft Redditor accidentally finds stunning moiré pattern in the game

Moire patterns are optical illusions created when an opaque ruled pattern with transparent gaps is overlaid on another similar pattern (Image via Photography Life)

The Reddit community has given u/binaryrift's post a lot of love. The post has received an astonishing amount of upvotes and a ton of nice comments.

When one commenter asked the original poster why they created a sphere of candles, they offered a plausible reason. According to the creator, they were experimenting with frame rates in Minecraft and accidentally discovered the moiré pattern in the process.

One commenter thought the creation was a nice homage to the 2014 sci-fi film Interstellar.

Another referenced a classic line from the film.

One commenter was thoroughly impressed with the pattern itself and the fascinating nature behind it.

Others noticed similarities to other parts of the game.

One commenter came up with a hilariously ironic poem to describe this tremendous discovery.

Many players felt that the term "moiré pattern" did not do this discovery justice.

One commenter was mesmerized by the video.

This random discovery has truly entranced the Minecraft community. They're enthralled both by the pattern and the fact that it was so randomly discovered.

Overall, the Reddit post has received an astonishing 27.4 thousand upvotes and 331 comments so far.

