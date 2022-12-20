Every Minecraft 1.20 feature revealed so far in 2022

Mojang has revealed some of the features of the upcoming major Minecraft update about a year before its release. The features were announced during the Minecraft Live event on October 15, 2022.

Unlike the last few updates, this one will not bring new world-generation features. However, new mobs, blocks, and items are guaranteed to be added with the 1.20 update.

Minecraft 1.20 features that were revealed during the Minecraft Live 2022 event

Quite a few features of the 1.20 update have been revealed already, and more are yet to be announced. Players can access some of the features in the latest version of Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition. To test new features, they have to enable experimental features when they create a new world.

Before more features are revealed, let's take a look at what has been announced by the developers so far:

Rafts

Rafts in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Rafts are very similar to boats and serve the same purpose. Like real-life rafts, they float on water and can be used to travel. A variation of the raft with a chest to store items in is also a planned addition.

Rafts can be crafted using six bamboo planks, which players can get from blocks of bamboo. Players can also push mobs on a raft and make them sit behind them.

Bamboo blocks and items

Bamboo items and blocks (Image via Mojang)

A bamboo block is a new log-like block that can be crafted from bamboo. Stripped and plank versions of bamboo blocks will also be added to the game.

Bamboo planks can be used to craft trapdoors, slabs, fencegates, bamboo rafts, pressure plates, signs, fences, buttons, doors, and stairs.

The developers of Minecraft also showcased a unique bamboo block called bamboo mosaic. Players will be able to craft it using two bamboo slabs placed in a vertical strip. This unique bamboo block can also be used to craft stairs and slabs.

New bookshelves

Chiseled bookshelves (Image via Mojang)

Bookshelves are primarily used to create the perfect enchanting table set up in Minecraft. A new variation of the bookshelf that has different textures has been announced. However, the chiseled bookshelf is not like a regular bookshelf. It functions more like a storage for different types of books.

Players can store up to six books, enchanted books, or books with quills in them. They can also place them in any slot they want. Chiseled bookshelves can also be used in redstone contraptions. A redstone comparator can detect the last slot of the bookshelf with which the player has interacted.

Hanging signs

All variants of hanging signs (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, hanging signs are a new variation of signs in Minecraft that can be hung.

Players can hang them under a solid block, on the side of a solid block, or from a fence post. Like regular signs, there are ten wood types for hanging signs.

This new type of sign can be crafted on the crafting table using six stripped logs and two chains. The text on the signs can also be dyed using a glow ink sac. Doing so will make the text glow.

Piglin head

Steve wearing a piglin head (Image via Mojang)

Like a few other mobs in the game, the piglin will drop its head as an item upon death. However, this will only happen when the piglin is killed by a charged creeper.

When the player walks while wearing the piglin head, its ears will flap. This will also happen when the head is powered by redstone.

Mobs

A camel (Image via Mojang)

Camels and sniffers are the two new mobs in Minecraft 1.20. Camels are planned to be passive mobs that spawn in desert villages. A unique thing about camels is that two players can simultaneously ride a camel using a saddle. Unlike most mobs, camels don't drop any items when killed.

Sniffer was the winner of the Mob Vote 2022. Not much has been revealed about the sniffer apart from it being an ancient mob that hatches from underwater eggs. It can find seeds by sniffing the ground.

New default skins

There are seven new default skins in version 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

For the longest time, Steve and Alex have been the two default skins that players could choose between. With the Minecraft 1.20 update, the game will have seven new skins that will be completely free.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes