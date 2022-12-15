How to craft and use hanging signs in Minecraft 1.20 update

The next major Minecraft update is closer than ever. On October 15, 2022, the 1.20 update was announced by the Swedish video game development company, Mojang Studios.

As usual, the announcement was made during Minecraft Live, a live event organized by the developers annually on YouTube. Compared to the previous Minecraft updates, the 1.20 version is going to have fewer new features, but they are certainly worth the wait.

The best part about Minecraft updates is that they are simultaneously released for both the editions, i.e., Java and Bedrock. This way, no player feels left out or has to wait longer than anyone else.

Introducing Minecraft 1.20, designed to inspire self-expression, representation, and storytelling through your Minecraft worlds!

Exploring an addition to Minecraft 1.20: Hanging signs

The planned features of the upcoming 1.20 update have been revealed, and one of the most exciting additions is the hanging signs.

As players can guess from the name, these are a variation of regular signs that the they can hang up. Before the update drops, let’s learn how to acquire and use this intriguing new item.





Improve the design of your builds with this handy addition. Great for builders, storytellers, and explorers alike; let your imagination run wild!



New item: Hanging sign!

How to get hanging signs in the upcoming version

Crafting recipe of a hanging sign (Image via Mojang)

Like regular signs, the new variants are craftable items too. To craft them, you will need the following:

2x Chains: These are metallic decoration items that can be crafted on the crafting table using two iron nuggets and one iron ingot.

These are metallic decoration items that can be crafted on the crafting table using two iron nuggets and one iron ingot. 6x Stripped logs: This is a type of log that players can get by using an axe on a regular version. The type itself does not matter as long as all six are the same. However, the type of stripped log used will determine the variant of the hanging sign, such as spruce or dark oak.

Once the required items have been acquired, you will need to place them on top of the crafting table, as shown in the above image.

How to use hanging signs

Placing a hanging sign (Image via Mojang)

Using these excellent new signs is quite simple. While equipped, you will need to aim and press the Use button under or on the side of a solid block, as shown in the above image.

If you wish, you can also hang it under something narrow such as a fence post or chains. Once a hanging sign has been placed, you will get to write something on it.

Variants of hanging signs

Types of hanging signs in version 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

The upcoming Minecraft update will not have one or two but 10 different variants of hanging signs. Players can craft the type they want using a specific stripped log variant.

Here's a list of all the different wood types in which hanging signs will be available:

Spruce

Oak

Birch

Jungle

Acacia

Dark oak

Mangrove

Crimson

Warped

Bamboo

How to use experimental features

You can try out upcoming features, such as hanging signs, using experimental features that have been implemented in some of the newer Minecraft versions.

Data pack selection screen in version 1.19.3 Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

In Java Edition, you need to select the "update_1_20" data pack while creating a new world. The world then created will have features that are yet to be released.

Experimental settings in Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Similarly, in Bedrock Edition, you will need to navigate to the Experiments tab and enable the Next Major Update option on the world creation page. Windows users will have to install the preview version of the game from the launcher before following the previous steps.

