How to create a Minecraft world easily

Creating a new world in Minecraft is one of the easiest parts of the game. While this may seem obvious to some Minecraft players, there are a significant number of gamers who typically stick to mini-games that do not require the generation of one’s own world.

This article will help any beginner Minecraft player in the process of creating a new Minecraft world, as well as how to input a specific world seed.

Creating a unique Minecraft world is worth the effort

Randomly generated world

To start a new world in Minecraft, players should click on the button that says "Create New World." It's not always that simple. There are a plethora of settings that players can customize before creating a Minecraft world. The name of the world can be anything at all. Plus, it can always be changed later on.

There are three different game modes to choose from when starting a new Minecraft world: survival, creative, and hardcore:

In survival, players must gather materials to keep themselves alive and fight against hostile mobs. In creative, players can access any block in the game and edit the world as they please. In hardcore, players will be in survival mode, but if they die once, the world is over permanently.

Beginners should beware of hardcore mode as it can be tough. One of the most impressive hardcore runs was done by YouTuber Ph1lza. Highlights of his incredible feat can be seen here:

While choosing a game mode is an important aspect of world creation, players can also turn on cheats which allows them to use commands like /game mode to change it in the future.

Additionally, there is the ‘Difficulty’ button. The difficulty options are peaceful, easy, normal, and hard. This mainly affects the percentage of hostile mobs that will spawn at night or in dark spaces throughout the map.

Players can also control specific game rules in the ‘Game Rules’ section of the world creation menu. There is so much to adjust, so players should look at these settings and decide for themselves.

To load into the new world with these personal settings, press the second "Create New World" button. However, if players want to add a particular world seed, there is one more step.

Specific world seed

To add a world seed, players should click on "More World Options."

From there, players should see the option to input the required numbers for a specific seed. There are nearly infinite Minecraft seeds out there, and every randomly generated world has its own designated seed as well. To pick a world seed, this article is a great place to start.

The "More World Options" menu features several other custom settings options for players to experiment with. Luckily, if a player loads into a new world and regrets the settings they chose, Minecraft makes it easy to restart a world with the same seed using different settings.

