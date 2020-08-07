5 best Minecraft seeds for survival

While most Minecraft fans love the game for its creative mode, which allows you to make anything and everything imaginable, there is also a pretty solid survival side to it. But what about when creativity meets survival? That’s what happens when you use the best seeds possible to enhance your survival gameplay.

Minecraft seeds are codes that you can input into the game to create unique biomes and environments in the game, where you will spawn for your next big adventure.

Five best Minecraft seeds for survival

Shipwreck Survival

Shipwreck Survival (Image credits: Minecraft Seeds HQ)

Have you watched Tom Hanks’ Cast Away and imagined yourself marooned on an island, struggling to survive and then slowly getting better at it? This Minecraft seed is precisely for this purpose. You will spawn on a tiny island, where you will only have the wreck to depend on for resources. Quite challenging in terms of survival, this seed is perfect for seasoned players.

Igloo and Winter Forest

Igloos and Winter Forest (Image credits: GameSkinny)

This Minecraft seed is for survival enthusiasts who’d instead take it easy. You spawn in a snowy biome, where two igloos stand smack dab in the middle of a wintery forest. One of these igloos has a cosy underground chamber that can sustain you well in your new cold home. But just a tip, beware of the zombie that lurks very close!

Meteor Mystery

Meteor Mystery (Image credits: Minecraft Seeds HQ)

A meteor that lands right outside your quaint, cosy town leaves a mysterious hole in the ground, all ready for you to start a bedrock adventure. This Minecraft seed spawns you in a town that will take care of your basic needs, but as you begin the underground quest, survival becomes more challenging and also more fun!

Underwater Temple

Underwater Temple (Image credits: Minecraft.net)

Temples on the ground are old news — this Minecraft seed will spawn you in an underwater biome, which consists of more than a few temples. For players who love a bit of a survival challenge, this Minecraft seed will throw quite a few problems at you. The best part, however, is that you get to explore these temples and gather plenty of loot!

Lava and Waterfalls

Lava and Waterfalls (Image credits: DevianArt)

Who doesn’t want to build their dream home right next to a mountain with a scenic waterfall? The only catch is, there’s lava right next to it all. This great Minecraft seed is for adventurous survivors. You can scale the mountain’s wooded areas, which are surprisingly rich in resources and loot due to the proximity to lava.