Game Boy emulator recreated in Minecraft

Since the inception of Minecraft, so much has become possible. What started as a straightforward game with a few blocks to build with has grown exponentially in the almost 13 years since its launch. A large proponent of that has been the introduction of Redstone, which has made a lot of things possible.

It's grown so much that players have successfully been able to play other games inside of Minecraft. It's an incredible feat that not many players can pull off. This time, an entirely working GameBoy emulator was made in the game.

Minecraft Redditor recreates a Nintendo GameBoy in-game

These builds are only possible through extensive use of Redstone, commands, and command blocks. The vanilla version of the game could not pull something like this off, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. It's wildly impressive no matter what.

The video shared to Reddit begins with a player playing Tetris inside Minecraft. The video is sped up for time, but the familiar blocks falling into place and eventually disappearing is the same as it was back in the early 2000s.

While that's an impressive feat in and of itself, the video gets more impressive as it goes on. Tetris is cool, but it's a fairly simplistic game. Pokemon, however, is not. It's not clear which Pokemon game it is (it's likely Red or Blue), but it is definitely one of the older games.

One of the original Pokemon games was recreated (Image via Nintendo)

That's a much more complex game, as is Super Mario Bros., which comes after Pokemon. These games are a big part of many players' childhoods and are unfathomably played inside a different video game.

The community has responded with the appropriate feedback. The post has well over four thousand upvotes at the time of writing and tons of awe-inspired comments. One commenter is hoping that this will be made available for players everywhere.

The original poster seems to plan on doing that, saying they hope to release it soon but couldn't have any date set for it yet. When it does get released, it will be a very popular download.

