How to play Minecraft Wordle

Minecraft players are likely familiar with the hit game Wordle. The game tasks players with guessing words and will let them know when a letter is in the correct place or if it's the right letter but the wrong spot.

It's a quiz in which players try their hardest to guess the completely random word of the day. Wordle has taken the mobile gaming world by storm in recent weeks.

One player decided to recreate it in Minecraft and, as absurd as that sounds, he was able to do so. He shared the video to YouTube and even gave players the download link so they could try it themselves.

Minecraft YouTuber shares downloadable Wordle for in-game playing

The game makes use of redstone and different command blocks, which can combine to make nearly anything possible in the game. In this case, a mobile game is possible.

The Wordle machine (Image via mattbattwings/YouTube)

Given Wordle's popularity, it's no surprise that Minecraft players have taken to the hit sandbox game to recreate it.

In a since-removed Reddit post, u/mattbattwings2 shared some of the process and even gave this link to the world so players can check it out themselves:

"Hi guys! I recreated WORDLE with just redstone.This build took me 2 days, or about 16 hours of work. It was a super fun little project! I've made word processors before, but making a circuit to generate the green and yellow squares was a unique experience. If you're curious about that circuit works, it's basically like a 2D matrix where the secret word is on one axis and the guessed word is on the other axis."

He went on to say that if the diagonal points of the matrix were the same letter, they would show up as green squares. If any of the other points of the matrix were the same letter, they would show up as yellow to indicate that they don't match.

The creator recommended using a speedup mod, since all the redstone, commands and command blocks can slow the game down significantly.

Other players have recreated similar Wordle constructions, but none quite as detailed as this one. Players can simply visit that link and download the world to try it for themselves. This is not the first time this user has done something incredible with redstone.

Unfortunately, this can only be done in the Java Edition. Any speedup mod that players might want to use to help it run smoother would only be usable on Java Edition, too.

