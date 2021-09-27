Minecraft Redditor showcases extremely powerful redstone calculator

A Minecraft Redditor, u/mattbatwings2, has recently created an extremely powerful redstone calculator. Many of this user's redstone contraptions have previously been showcased here, namely his fully playable Minecraft chess game, as well as his original graphing calculator.

The post above shows that this creation is quite possibly the most intricate and impressive redstone calculator ever created in Minecraft. Most calculators can only complete equations for small numbers, while this contraption accepts integers up to 9999 and can even utilize square root.

The specifics of this fantastic redstone calculator are detailed below.

Minecraft Redditor's incredible redstone calculator

The post begins by showcasing some of the impressive internal components that make up this massive redstone contraption. According to mattbatwings, this redstone calculator utilizes a 16 bit ALU (arithmetic logic unit) to complete all required operations.

Minecraft Redditors will notice that the "LCD" screen is much larger in this build than any other redstone calculator ever featured on Reddit. This is necessary since users can input integers up to 9999, which is an awe-inspiring feat.

The OP highlights that this contraption does not utilize any pistons, which adds to the sheer impressiveness of this build. For those curious, this Minecraft build can perform addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square root, and square.

Reactions

The top comment of this Minecraft post features the OP showcasing all of the details of his redstone calculator. All these features have been detailed above, but Minecraft players can find the download link here.

While most of this thread consists of computer science nerd talk, the talent of OP is highlighted by the fact that they created a computer that allows for floating-point division, which is quite difficult.

While OP is creating mega redstone contraptions that seem like magic to the average Minecraft gamer, most others struggle to build a basic auto smelter.

Luckily, tutorials for an auto smelter can be found here.

One Minecraft Redditor tried to joke around, claiming that this redstone calculator wasn't too impressive and that a graphing calculator would prove the OP's talent.

Funnily enough, the OP already has created a graphing calculator, showcased here.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

This is not the first redstone by mattbatwings featured on Sportskeeda, and it will most likely not be the last.

