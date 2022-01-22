"We do Wordle and he gets it on the 2nd try" - Ayesha Curry on husband Steph Curry's fine form, on and off the court

Steph Curry had a Friday evening to remember as he nailed down his first career game-winning buzzer-beater against the Houston Rockets. It got better off the court as he sat down to play a game of 'Wordle' with his wife Ayesha Curry and got it right after only two tries.

Ayesha took to her Instagram stories to heap praise on her husband's fine form on and off the court and make fans aware of his heroics on 'Wordle.'

Ayesha Curry said (via Warriors on NBCS):

"This guy hits a game-winner tonight, then proceeds to come home, we do Wordle and he gets it on the 2nd try."

Steph was sitting right next to her when she recorded the story, and replied saying:

"When it goes well, it goes well!"

Steph Curry did not have a great outing overall as he scored 22 points on only six of 21 shooting. He started the game off missing nine of his first ten attempts, but caught fire as the game progressed in the second half, capping it off with his first career game-winning buzzer-beater shot from mid-range.

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors narrowly avoid another disappointing loss.

Curry in action during Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors game

The Golden State Warriors have been in a slump since January 5th. They have lost six times in ten games since then. It looked like they were about to drop another home game against a team that is likely to be out of contention for the playoffs, following their OT defeat to the short-handed Pacers.

However, Steph Curry saved the day for the Dubs, hitting a clutch shot to seal a two-point win for his side. The Warriors are still struggling, though, and a major reason behind that has been Draymond Green's absence, along with Curry and Klay Thompson's streaky shooting.

Green has been the backbone of the team's set-up at both ends of the floor, and the Warriors do not have a like-for-like replacement for him at the moment. Meanwhile, Curry and Thompson haven't been in the best of shooting form, which hasn't worked out well for Golden State as they are their primary options on offense.

The Warriors have now fallen behind league leaders the Phoenix Suns by four games. Nevertheless, they still have a solid 33-13 record to show. Steph Curry and Co. have battled plenty of adversities before, and they will be hoping to do so over their next few games.

