5 best Minecraft horror mods to try in Halloween (2022)

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to try out some scary Minecraft mods. The game isn't all that terrifying on its own, though there are a lot of aspects that can be regarded as frightening. The Nether, mobs appearing out of nowhere, creeper explosions, the Wither, and Enderman are all genuinely scary.

To kick things up a notch to match the spooky season, alterations have to be made. Unfortunately, Minecraft doesn't get updated routinely enough to present seasonal changes, so players have to consider outside sources. Fortunately, mods can do almost anything these days. That includes turning Minecraft into a downright scary game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft mods to make game scarier this Halloween

5) Hunter's Nightmare

Is there anything scarier than werewolves? This Minecraft mod doesn't seem to think so. It adds them to the title, along with other supernatural monsters. Instead of letting gamers play as them, though, they find themselves tasked with hunting the dangerous creatures.

This is a frightening endeavor and is something that induces anxiety even at the most basic level. The monsters are much scarier than anything the vanilla game has to offer. The mod also introduces new weapons like flintlock pistols, meaning it does more than just scare gamers.

4) Spooky Biomes

Spooky Biomes is a scary mod (Image via CurseForge)

Spooky Biomes adds four new terrifying biomes in Minecraft. In two of them, a haunting new mob called the Forgotten Warlock resides. The new areas are filled with a dense fog that only adds to the terrifying nature of the modified experience. They also have new trees.

3) Bewitchment

Witches are a staple of Halloween, and even though they are one of the major hostile mobs in Minecraft, this mod is a must-try. In it, gamers can join a coven, which is something that old crafters never expected to be possible.

This mod is one of the more up-to-date Halloween offerings that the game currently has, which is an added bonus for gamers.

2) Whisperwoods

Whisperwoods is one of the scariest mods available for Minecraft. It adds so many things to make the experience terrifying. Forests at night are pretty scary in vanilla Minecraft since an Enderman, zombie, spider or skeleton could be right around the corner or behind a tree, and this mod makes the title even more frightening.

The following mobs have been added with this mod:

Moths

Hidebehind

Wisps

Ghost Lights

Hirschgeist

Hirschgeist Skull

Hand of Fate

Zotzpyre

Not only do these mobs make the game horrifying, they also add a bit of intrigue. Minecraft players often feel like there should be way more creatures and that the existing entities should be more interesting. Whisperwoods takes care of both issues in one fell swoop and gives everyone a scary experience perfect for Halloween.

1) Eyes in the Darkness

This mod is genuinely terrifying. However, surprisingly, it only introduces one major change. It only adds one mob to the game: The Eyes. They only spawn at night or in very dark caves. That said, this entity is the stuff of nightmares.

The Eyes will match players' gaze. As soon as one looks at the mob, they're in trouble. The entity won't do anything while being looked at, but once players turn away, it will move in to kill its prey. This mod introduces an experience that is simple, atmospheric, terrifying, and perfect for Halloween.

