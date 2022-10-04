Which biome is best for finding villages in Minecraft?

Villages are quite important in Minecraft. For starters, they often have excellent loot that can help players with an exceptional headstart in the game. They can also have armor, weapons, emeralds, and even diamonds in rare occurrences.

Second, they are a useful place for trading or creating one's own homemade villager farm. This is often the best way to acquire some of the game's best and most useful loot (diamond swords, Bottle O'Enchanting, and more).

Finding villages can be tricky, though. The /locate command will reveal the closest one and many crafters prefer using a seed to spawn near a village. If not, there are ways to find villages. Here are a few biomes that typically have them.

Minecraft villages: Biome details for the highly sought-after structure

Only a few biomes in Minecraft can have a village. There are tons of different biomes and subbiomes in total, but most of them won't have a village and can thus be ruled out.

These biomes can harbor a village:

Plains

Desert

Meadow

Savanna

Snowy Taiga (Bedrock Edition only)

Snowy Plains

Sunflower Plains (Bedrock Edition only)

Taiga

That means everything else, including Mangrove Swamp, Mushroom Fields and Badlands, cannot have a village. If players come across them in search of a village, they should ignore it.

By virtue of being the most common biome in the game, the plains biome is also the best place to look for villages. The odds that a Minecraft world won't have a plains biome with a village in it are pretty low.

So, if a Minecraft village is required, try visiting a plains biome and look for wide open spaces where they can spawn. Most of the time, players spawn in a plains biome and have a good chance of finding a village nearby.

However, that isn't the only factor to consider when looking for a village. Deserts are usually quite big and spread out, with no trees taking up space. For this reason, it is a good place to look for a village (and if not, desert temples are great Minecraft structures, too).

It typically has more space to spawn in and can be seen from further away.

Plains have the most villages (Image via Mojang)

According to Minecraft Wiki, the biome isn't the only aspect that plays a role in finding a village:

"Villages are slightly more common in Bedrock Edition than in Java Edition. There is a roughly 1⁄2 chance that at least one village is present within 500 blocks of the world spawn point in Java Edition, while this chance is about 2⁄3 in Bedrock Edition. This is due to the fact that villages can generate in more biomes in Bedrock Edition, as well as being closer to each other within an eligible biome."

So if players find themselves on Bedrock Edition and in a plains biome, there's a good chance that a village will spawn nearby.

