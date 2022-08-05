How to make villager breeder in Minecraft 1.19 update

Villagers may not drop anything - even a little bit of XP - when they're killed, but they are one of the most useful mobs in Minecraft. Trading with them is a good way to accumulate items, especially rare items that are difficult to get. They can trade enchanted books, enchanted diamond tools, food and so much more.

Trading in a village is difficult, especially as villagers roam around where they want, and there are usually only about five or so villagers in one. Not to mention that half of those are usually nitwits.

Minecraft villager breeder: A complete guide

Setting up a villager trading farm is great, but it requires breeding. Here's how to set one up and set up an automatic breeder for it in the latest version of Minecraft:

Step 1: Find villagers

This step is often easier said than done. Villages are not commonly found right next to spawn, but there are world seeds that have that rare generation.

Players often have to travel around for a while to find a village with any villagers, which makes step two a whole lot difficult.

Step 2: Transport the villagers

The next step is to transport the villagers back to a location players want. This is usually pretty difficult, especially if the village is a good distance away.

There are two main ways to transport villagers. Unfortunately, Mojang decided it should be very difficult, so the mobs cannot be put on leads.

Villagers can move in a boat (Image via Mojang)

They can be transported by boat or minecart. Unless it's very close to the location Minecraft gamers want them, a boat is much easier. Constructing a railroad is difficult, but it moves the villagers faster when it's done.

A boat and a water bucket are usually the best way to go, though. Minecraft players will need two villagers to get started.

Step 3: Build their new home

This new 'village' doesn't have to be incredibly beautiful, but it does need to be big. It needs to be as big as possible because if the villagers are breeding, it needs space for their beds and job blocks.

It should also be fully enclosed, with only an entrance accessible to players and not villagers. A ladder one block up from the ground will work.

Step 4: Beds

The most important aspect of a villager farm, aside from the actual Minecraft mob, is beds. Without beds, villagers will not breed. As long as there are unclaimed beds, they will breed. As many beds as can possibly fit in the village should be placed.

Step 5: Breed

The final step is to breed the two villagers that have been transplanted to the new village. Bread is the most common item to give them. It has to be dropped onto the ground, and eventually, the villagers will enter love mode and breed.

To make an automatic breeder, players can set up dispensers with bread in them. Pressure plates, tripwire hooks or even Sculk sensors send bread out to the villagers, eventually enticing them to breed.

It's best to set up multiple dispensers, as it usually takes eight or more bread to get villagers to breed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far