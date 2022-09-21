Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.30 update patch notes: All you need to know

The Minecraft 1.19 update was released almost a year ago, so it has been out for a really long time. Players have enjoyed playing with Allay, fighting the Warden and exploring Mangrove Swamp biomes. Despite the game being out for that long, there's no major update on the horizon, and Mojang is still working on 1.19.

No update is ever perfect, which is why patch versions come out later. More things get added and, most importantly, bugs get fixed. That's exactly what is happening in the 1.19.30 update, which was just released, too.

The latest patch for the Wild Update is now downloadable. Here's everything you need to know about what it entails:

Minecraft 1.19.30 Bedrock patch update: A complete guide

The update was announced on Twitter by Jay Wells, a community manager for Minecraft.

Check out all of the bug fixes and tweaks in the Minecraft changelog for 1.19.30!



There are tons of good changes added in this update that will improve the gameplay experience for Minecraft gamers:

Enchanting tables now play a sound when enchanting items.

Amethyst blocks don't make a sound when jumping off them.

Eating a stew leaves the bowl empty in the same inventory slot.

Drinking a potion leaves the empty glass bottle in the same slot.

If a villager has a name tag, it will be displayed along with their job and tier.

Spectator Mode, which is still an experimental feature, received several updates as Mojang is continuing to finetune it before they add it to an official update:

Capes are no longer rendered.

Players in Spectator Mode aren't affected by Powder Snow fog affect.

Big dripleaves no longer tilt when Spectator players are on them.

Spectators can't get mobs to follow them with their preferred food item.

Explosions have no effect on Spectator Mode players.

Several other bug fixes were included:

Enderman can't get angry at Creative players.

Music is now included in the mobile menu.

Via commands, a mud brick slab can now be placed as a top slab.

Aged saplings can't be acquired from the menu.

Mojang also added new keyboard shortcuts:

Control + Alt + C is the default for copying current coordinates

Control + Alt + X is the default for copying coordinates of selected block

For the full list of updates, check out the official patch notes on Minecraft's official website.

How to download the update

Most updates download automatically as long as the device is connected to the Internet. If not, here's how to do it:

On Xbox, visit the Microsoft Store or the Downloads section of the apps.

On PlayStation, visit the PlayStation Store, or check the information on the app for an available download.

On Nintendo Switch, visit the eShop if the download isn't automatically prompted.

On PC, visit the Launcher for any updates.

On mobile, visit either the Google Play Store or the App Store updates section or the Minecraft page itself.

If it's not showing up, try refreshing the device. as Mojang has released it so it should be available for all Bedrock players.

