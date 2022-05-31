What will the Minecraft 1.19 update be? Patch notes, theme, update name, and more

The 1.19 update to Minecraft has finally been given a release date. On June 7, players will finally be able to visit the Deep Dark, breed frogs, fight the Warden, build with mud blocks, etc. After a long wait, the release date was announced last week.

This will be a substantial update to the game, perhaps even more so than 1.18 was. There are many highly anticipated features finally arriving, most notably the Warden. The Allay is also coming after dominating the Mob Vote.

There's a long list of additions that will arrive on June 7. Here's everything that players might need to know ahead of the official release.

Minecraft 1.19 update name, features, and more

The 1.19 update has been given an official name: The Wild Update. This is similar to previous updates where the 1.16 update was called the Nether Update, and the 1.17 and 1.18 updates were two parts of the Caves & Cliffs Update.

The theme of the update is, well, wild. It's called the Wild Update, and the wilderness is receiving most of the changes. Mangrove Swamps, frogs, tadpoles, mud, and others are key features of this theme.

Several important features are coming to the wilderness, including:

Mud blocks and other mud block variants (stairs, slabs, etc.)

Mangrove Swamp

Mangrove trees

Mangrove wood blocks (logs, planks, slabs, stairs, etc.)

Tadpoles

Frogs

Orange frog (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft frogs will be one of the best new mobs. They will grow from tadpoles and can be of different colors depending on where they grow up. They will be either white, green, or orange. Orange is the default, snowy biomes will turn them green and tropical biomes will turn them white.

Underground, there are also a few massive changes coming. The Deep Dark biome will be introduced and will be one of the most dangerous and frightening places in Minecraft. It will most certainly be the most frightening overworld location.

It has several new blocks and the Warden:

Sculk sensors

Sculk shriekers

Darkness effect

Sculk blocks will effectively work as motion sensors and give off a redstone pulse. They are triggered by vibrations, which can be anything from walking to a bee entering a beehive.

Also inside Deep Dark will be a brand new generated structure called Ancient Cities. It will allegedly feature some of the best loot in Minecraft and is considered one of the best structures to find. One of the best parts of its loot pool will undoubtedly be echo shards.

Echo shards will be a crucial ingredient for one new item: the recovery compass. When crafted with eight shards and one regular compass, this compass can lead players to the place they most recently died.

Allay will make its debut and can go pick up items for Minecraft players. They will spawn at Pillager Outposts.

The full list of features can be found on Mojang's website, but these are all the major introductions set to arrive on June 7. More information regarding the exact release time and other things will likely be revealed in the coming days.

