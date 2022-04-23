5 best places to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update on Bedrock and Java Editions

Diamonds, despite the addition of Netherite, remain arguably the most valuable commodity in Minecraft. Netherite is the highest level for armor and tools, but it can only be obtained if the players already have diamond level items. They are not easy to come by, increasing their importance further.

There are a few different ways to find diamonds. Mining them is the most common, but it is not the only way. Here are the five best places to go to look for diamonds in Minecraft.

Minecraft diamonds: Best spots to look

5) Bastion remnant

Diamonds can appear in different loot chests, including in villages, jungle temples and strongholds. They are pretty rare in most chests, though bastion remnants have a decent diamond rate. The chest has a 15.8% chance to spawn two to six diamonds. Bastion remnants are incredibly difficult to find and navigate, though.

4) End City chest

End City (Image via DURVESH123 on Sketchfab)

End City chests have the same logic as bastion remnants do. They can have diamonds in them and are pretty common. A chest has a 21.2% chance to have from two to seven diamonds in it. Getting to an End City is a very difficult task because it requires getting to The End and then defeating the Ender Dragon. The loot in End City is definitely worth it, though.

3) Buried treasure

Buried treasure has the best spawn rates for diamonds of any chest in the entire game. Finding a treasure gives players a 59.9% chance of finding up to two diamonds inside. It is not a lot of diamonds, but the odds of it spawning can't be beat. Though treasure is hard to locate, it is far easier than bastion remnants or End Cities.

2) Deep in caves

Diamonds spawn in caves (Image via Mojang)

One thing the 1.18 update changed was ore spawns, specifically diamond ore. It made them much more common and changed where they could spawn. There is still a lot to look at, but they now spawn frequently. New caves are wider and more cavernous, the opportunity for diamonds to spawn has increased manifold.

1) Y Level -59

Strip mining (Image via POGProductionz on YouTube)

The most common level for diamonds is Y level -59. Prior to the update, Minecraft gamers were able to find them on Y level 11 or 12. Now, since caves start at a lower level, they can be found in a wide range underground, but -59, -58 and -60 are the most common places to look. Strip mining here will yield quite a few diamonds.

