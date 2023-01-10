Minecraft player creates a beautiful Pride themed village 

In Minecraft, almost anything can be built. This includes a working computer, massive buildings, mountains, and so much more. Putting several builds together can result in an impressive city, too.

Villages naturally spawn, but they're often unusable owing to their layout and the presence of villagers.

Making one from scratch can be difficult but worth it. This particular village was constructed to be a Pride symbol, with colors and decorations to match.

The Minecraft Redditor who orchestrated this entire creation can be applauded for doing a pretty good job. Check it out below:

Minecraft Redditor creates Pride-themed village, wows community

Minecraft is no stranger to Pride. Mojang routinely hosts Pride celebrations and is proud to support that community, saying on their website:

"We wanted to create one of those safe spaces – a place where you know you're welcome the second you spawn into our brightly-coloured base. Of course, it's not just Minecraft that helps people discover themselves and be true to their own identity. Many online games will let you customise your character and your surroundings to represent yourself as you want to be seen by others – and surround yourself with people who accept you for who you are."

As a result, this Redditor was comfortable enough to build an entire Pride village.

The architecture here is exceptional. Aside from being a nice homage to that community, it's a well-done build. Each structure is outstanding, and they flow together brilliantly.

A single house or building is the most famous building that has impressed the community. The fact that this is an entire cohesive village makes it even more impressive.

A perfectly crafted village (Image via u/Xarrior on Reddit)

The community seems to appreciate this world, what it means, and how much work it must have taken the Redditor. The comments generally reflect that, though some moderation had to occur.

One commenter loved the colorful aspect of this Pride world. Bright colors are attractive, and the original poster uses that.

Another commenter couldn't help but make the pun that was sitting on a silver platter for them. To their credit, this is a building worth taking Pride in.

Another found a similar pun waiting for them. Like the first player, they couldn't help but make the joke.

Another player thinks that the pride representation aside, this is an exceptional build. The building designs and layout of everything are immaculate.

One commenter echoed that sentiment and wants to reference the architectural style.

The village inspired many Minecraft players to build their villages.

One gamer thinks the village is thrilled.

Using bright colors can be risky, but this Redditor did it exceptionally well.

This build must have taken a lot of time and patience.

Overall, despite the controversial nature of the build, the community seems to enjoy this. At the very least, they appreciate the quality of the build itself, even if they aren't thrilled with the messaging.

The post nearly garnered two thousand upvotes in one day.

