Minecraft player builds Tree of Souls from Avatar

Minecraft is often home to recreations associated with various pop-culture elements. This time around, the build is from Avatar, the hit movie franchise that just saw a stellar installment get released recently. With the launch of Avatar: The Way of Water, the hype around the series is greater than ever. This is evident from the Tree of Souls recreated in the title by a Redditor on January 4, 2023.

Avatar is one of the most beautiful movies of all time. The same applies to the sequel. The franchise offers stunning imagery, which u/daiginn put to good use in their build.

Minecraft Redditor presents beautiful recreation related to Avatar franchise

The community seems to appreciate the build. Pandora is such a unique and incredible world that it's a surprise other players don't try to emulate it more often in the game. Fortunately, this Redditor has kick-started what will hopefully be an influx of Avatar-related creations.

The Tree of Souls from Pandora (Image via u/daiginn on Reddit)

The comments are full of love and appreciation for the Redditor's work. One player was beginning to get overwhelmed by the number of incredible builds they'd seen. The Minecraft Subreddit is often filled to the brim with amazing creations. This build certainly fits that mold.

One commenter noticed an intricate detail. Building is hard enough, but correctly utilizing specific embellishments while creating something can be hard. This is especially true for builds as unique as the Tree of Souls.

Another fan made a clever joke about the movie franchise, which might end up being the highest-grossing series of all time.

One commenter couldn't believe the lack of upvotes on the post. It currently has a few hundred.

This gamer echoed that sentiment, feeling that the post deserves more recognition. Unfortunately, some posts just stay as hidden gems and don't get the attention they should.

One gamer empathized with the Redditor and shared their experience of building something similar.

Avatar builds aren't very common in Minecraft. So one Redditor took the time to thank u/daiginn for making something unique. Perhaps in the future, these incredible creations will be much more commonplace.

Since a lot of people are watching the movies in the franchise currently, the build couldn't have come at a better time.

The comments section proves that the recreation is excellent and deserves more attention. The post has gained 400 upvotes in two days.

