6 best Minecraft shaders for Bedrock Edition in 2023

Minecraft has had the same general aesthetic since it debuted in 2009. The earliest versions of the game do look different, but not terribly so. As a result, players often look for some variety or updated appearance. Mojang has never been interested in top-tier graphics, but quite a lot of players like that.

For those who do want a different visual experience, shaders can make a huge difference. They are commonly associated with Java Edition, but Bedrock players do have access to some of them. Let's go through some of the best options for the latter right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Top 6 shaders to take Minecraft Bedrock Edition to the next level

6) Spectrum Shader

Spectrum Shader is one of the more unique offerings from and for the community. While it doesn't change a lot, it provides the game with a unique look that makes it feel a little unfamiliar to even the most savvy veterans.

It adds a very realistic sky, one thing that vanilla Minecraft should look at doing, with stunning clouds as well as wind coloring. The water genuinely looks as if it is from a high-quality animated movie.

5) BSL Shaders

BSL is a classic shader pack. Many players who haven't done a deep dive into the options available but are familiar with and have tried BSL, have a good reason for doing so - it's really good. The pack is very easy to install and provides the community with exceptional quality of changes to enhance their gameplay experience.

BSL Shader doesn't drastically change the game, but improves upon every texture. Among the host of changes that it brings to the table, the grass looks significantly more realistic, and the trees are also a lot stronger.

4) Continuum

These shaders are excellent (Image via Continuum Graphics)

Continuum makes one key change that genuinely needs to be implemented in vanilla Minecraft: accurate lighting. Ray tracing and shaders go a long way, but this needs to be part of the base game.

One of the best shaders for that, in the meantime, is Continuum. It adds accurate shadows and exceptional light as well as a ray-tracing option for those who want an ultra-realistic appearance. It's so good that the game genuinely stops feeling like the blocky, pixelated sandbox that everyone knows and loves.

3) Oceano Shaders

Oceano Shaders is among the best (Image via Minecraft Resource Packs)

Oceano Shaders is a bit unique from most of the others on this list. It doesn't provide subtle changes. In fact, it brings rather substantial alterations to how the game looks and feels.

It changes some of the graphics and adds warm colors in the evening to emulate sunsets in Minecraft. This allows players to create stunning content if they want to, with some of the best cinematography of any video game out there.

This is not the primary focus, though. This shader focuses on the ocean, which turns a plain, bland biome into something a player could enjoy simply looking at. It makes water clear enough to see fish plainly from above and look like real water when standing in front of an ocean, river or lake.

2) EBIN Shaders

EBIN Shaders is stunning and greatly improves upon the existing textures. A simple brightness update is a large portion of what these shaders bring to the table, which goes quite far. Minecraft can look good, but it helps to have the lighting effects that shaders like EBIN bring to the table.

To take it a step further, what sets this specific shader apart is the detail. The water textures are magnificent and the grass, trees, and leaves are excellently colored.

1) Sildurs Shaders

Sildurs is among the best for either Bedrock or Java Edition of the game. It's exceptional and improves upon the existing textures by quite a bit. Once players use it, they will have a hard time going back.

What's even better is that it is extremely customizable, too. Sildurs has a lot of different shaders to utilize, so there's plenty that one can do with it. It is also very easy to download and install, which is important since this is on Bedrock Edition.

This shader makes the water clear, the skies more accurate, and everything brighter. When looking at Minecraft with Sildurs installed, it looks like a brand new video game.

