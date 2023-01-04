Minecraft player recreates Toto's iconic Africa song using note blocks and commands

A Minecraft player recently recreated Toto's iconic song, Africa, in the game using note blocks and commands. They shared their creation on Reddit in a post titled:

"After 3 months, I finally finished this project! Here's a snippet of Toto's Africa in note blocks and command blocks."

Note blocks in Mojang's sandbox title can produce notes based on the block that sits underneath them. They can create full songs if used correctly. Of course, this is much easier said than done, as the notes vary, and not every sound can be reproduced.

Command blocks are equally difficult to master, but the Redditor (u/stacinator) also made use of them in their creation.

It's hard enough to make any song with note blocks, let alone a full three-minute song that uses unique instruments and has iconic sounds. Nevertheless, this Redditor pulled off the near impossible, and the result was incredible.

The song is a near-perfect recreation of Africa. It definitely has a Minecraft feel to it, but the notes and the rhythm are perfect matches. Some musical sounds are difficult to emulate perfectly with note blocks, but the Redditor did what they could.

Not only is this a really fun song to listen to, but the note block structure is also incredible and flows perfectly. Not a single beat is incorrect or even remotely off.

The post only captures about 20 seconds of the song, which is enough to impress the entire community. However, a full version does exist. The Redditor shared a link to it in the comments.

A note block in action (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft community seems to love this post. They've given it a lot of love and positive attention, especially in the comments section.

One commenter called it the most impressive music video in the game.

Naturally, a Minecraft build like this requires a lot of work and skill. Commands aren't easy to work with, but this Redditor pulled it off. One commenter couldn't imagine that.

Another remarked on the dedication it must have taken to pull this off.

One commenter begged the community to give this post a lot more love.

Another echoed this sentiment and was in disbelief that the post didn't have the upvotes they deemed appropriate.

A lot of gamers are big fans of the chosen song.

Many commenters were simply amazed at the work done.

Others thought the design of this build was impressive, too.

The post has received over 500 upvotes in a single day, and this number is bound to increase.

