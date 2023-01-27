How to play Minecraft VR on Oculus Quest 2?

Minecraft VR is a popular sandbox game that allows players to build and explore virtual worlds. Recently, the game was made available for virtual reality (VR) on the Oculus Quest 2, which allows players to fully immerse themselves in the game.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset that requires no connection to a computer or console. It allows players to fully immerse themselves in the game and experience it in a whole new way.

The game can be played with various controllers, including the Oculus Touch controllers, which come with the headset.

This article will explore how to play Minecraft on the Oculus Quest 2.

Types of Minecraft VR on Oculus Quest 2

There are two types of Minecraft available on the Oculus Quest 2: Minecraft VR and Minecraft VR - Windows 10 Edition.

Minecraft VR is the game's original version, while Minecraft VR - Windows 10 Edition is a newer version available on the Windows 10 store. Both versions offer the same gameplay, but the Windows 10 Edition includes additional features such as cross-platform play and access to the Minecraft Marketplace.

Let’s dive into Minecraft VR with Oculus Quest 2

Steps Involved in Playing Minecraft on Oculus Quest 2

First, you will need to purchase the game on the Oculus Store depending on your preference. Once the game is purchased, you will need to download it onto your Oculus Quest 2. Once the game is downloaded, you can launch it and start playing. To play the game, you will need to use the Oculus Touch controllers, which come with the headset. To move around in the game, use the left joystick on the Oculus Touch controller. To look around, move your head. Use the right joystick on the Oculus Touch controller to build and mine in the game. To open the inventory and access items, press the X button on the Oculus Touch controller. To select items, use the trigger button on the Oculus Touch controller. To access the menu, press the menu button on the Oculus Touch controller. Once you are familiar with the controls, you can start exploring, building, and surviving in the world of Minecraft.

With the steps outlined in this article, you are now ready to fully immerse yourself in the world of Minecraft on the Oculus Quest 2. Using your Oculus Touch controllers, you can move around, mine, and build to your heart's content.

To exit the game, simply press the Oculus button and select "Quit app" to return to the Link screen. You can always launch Minecraft again by following the steps outlined in this article and continuing your virtual adventures at any time.

Playing Minecraft on the Oculus Quest 2 is a unique experience that allows players to fully immerse themselves in the game. The game can be purchased on the Oculus Store and is compatible with the Oculus Touch controllers.

With the above steps, you can easily get started with Minecraft on Oculus Quest 2 and enjoy the game like never before.

