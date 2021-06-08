5 best free games like Minecraft for Android devices

Minecraft is a popular sandbox game that is known for its building, exploration, and survival elements. Blocky characters and pixelated graphics make the game easily identifiable.

Players can buy Minecraft for INR 650 from the Google Play Store. If players are looking for free games, they can pick any one of the titles listed below.

Free Android games like Minecraft

#1 - London Craft: Crafting & Building Exploration Game

Players can not only enjoy the ambience of London but also build various structures in the city. Like Minecraft, this game also has pixelated graphics.

The open-world offered by this title can be explored by players using vehicles or by foot. Players will be provided with the blocks needed to redesign famous buildings in London Craft.

Download it from here.

#2 - BeeCraft

Mobile gamers can build, craft, and survive in this game like they did in Minecraft. Players can use the items given and build structures of their choice.

The game also comes up with updates from time to time. With a rating of 4 stars, the title has over a million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

#3 - Block Craft 3D: Building Simulation Game

The block-like Lego-inspired characters of this title will remind players of Minecraft. Various structures can be built with the blocks provided.

Players can invite their friends online to enjoy the game together. They can have a fun time building and exploring new places.

Download it from here.

#4 - MultiCraft – Build and Mine!

Like Minecraft, this game also has survival and building elements MultiCraft provides players with sufficient resources to create new buildings and structures.

Players are recommended to build a strong shelter to keep out dangerous monsters. The title also has a multiplayer mode that players can enjoy with their friends.

Download it from here.

#5 - Mini Block Craft

This sandbox survival game is a Minecraft clone. From graphics to characters, every little aspect will remind players of the Mojang classic.

Mobile gamers have the liberty to explore the map that the title offers. They will also have to survive in a hostile environment and defend themselves against enemies.

Download it from here.

