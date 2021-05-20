5 best games like Minecraft for beginners

Minecraft is a genre-defining title which can be played on a wide range of platforms. In this sandbox-style game players can build, craft and mine their environment to create their own unique worlds.

Minecraft has inspired a bunch of other titles as well and there are a number of games out there that can be compared to it. Here is a list of 5 games that beginners to this style of game can play instead of Minecraft.

Games similar to Minecraft for beginners

1. Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games For Free

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

With its "blocky" graphics and characters, this game is clearly inspired by Minecraft. The game allows players to build various structures using blocks.

With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, this game is quite popular for its gameplay. The game does have a multiplayer mode that allows players to connect with their friends online.

Download it from here.

2. Mini Craft Block Crafting 3D Game

Image via Google Play

This Minecraft clone has quite a few activities that will keep players engaged. There are quite a few zombies and monsters that players will have fight in the survival mode.

The goal of the players will be to build and craft during the day, and keep hostile creatures at bay during the night. Through the course of the game players will acquire the necessary weapons to defeat enemies.

Download it from here.

3. Mini Block Craft

Image via Android Games (YouTube)

Like Minecraft, this title is also a sandbox game with survival and building elements. The game has been downloaded over 50 million times from the Google Play Store.

Players will get to explore the map while trying to survive in the hostile environment. They can also use building blocks to create structures and modify the environment.

Download it from here.

4. London Craft: Crafting & Building Exploration Game

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

This game is based in a London-like world where players can build structures within. Players have the liberty to redesign famous buildings in the city as well.

The pixelated world of this game will resonate with Minecraft players. Players can explore the open-world of this game in vehicles, or by foot.

Download it from here.

5. Exploration Craft 3D

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

This title offers an open-world to its players which is quite like the one offered by Minecraft. Building and exploration are two main elements of this game.

Players can build various structures using the blocks provided. The game has a rating of 4.2 stars and over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

