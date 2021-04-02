Minecraft is a famous sandbox game which has survival, exploration and building elements in its gameplay. The game stands out for its pixelated graphics and block-like characters.

From Microsoft Windows to iOS, Minecraft is available on a variety of platforms. If players want to play more games like Minecraft, they can take a look at the list given below.

5 best games like Minecraft for iOS devices in 2021

These are five of the best games like Minecraft for iOS devices:

1. Stardew Valley

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The title lets players experience the simple joy of open-end farming. Stardew Valley does a good job at depicting realistic village life and offers more than 50 hours of gameplay.

If players enjoy farming, gardening, etc. in Minecraft, they will surely enjoy turning a messy field into a beautiful farm. Players also have lots of options for customizing their farmer and homes.

Download it from here.

2. WorldCraft 3D

Image via Skycaptin5 (YouTube)

Players can build various buildings and show off their skills in this game, like they did in Minecraft. There are two main modes in the game, Survival and Creative.

Players can also explore and mine resources, along with crafting tools and weapons. From zombies to hostile mobs, players will have to face many enemies in order to survive in this game.

Download it from here.

3. Terraria

Image via GullofDoom (YouTube)

This game also has exploration and survival elements, like Minecraft. There are over 400 enemies that players can defeat which includes crimera, giant worms, snow biome monsters, zombies, etc.

Players have a choice of over 20 biomes and min-biomes that they can explore. Good controls and a simple gameplay make Terraria a popular choice among mobile gamers.

Download it from here.

4. Survival Games: 3D Wild Island

Image via App Store - Apple

Like Minecraft, this game is also a sandbox title with pixelated graphics. The game revolves around survival, and players have the ultimate objective of becoming the last person standing.

The game has five stages, namely, Get Ready, Get Kits, Blitz Star, Chest Reset, and Death Match. Players can use the weapons and armor provided by the game to kill their enemies.

Download it from here.

5. The Blockheads

Image via Badazz Drifter (YouTube)

This 2D, side-scrolling sandbox game will surely remind players of Minecraft due to its block-like characters. The title also revolves around exploration and survival.

Players can play the title without internet connection in single player mode. The game does not have high-device requirements and is compatible with low-end iOS devices.

Download it from here.

