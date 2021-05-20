Minecraft Dungeons release date, price, gameplay, trailer, and more

Developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven, Minecraft Dungeons is an exciting dungeon crawler game. In this title, players have to hack and slash their way through enemies that block their way.

Even though it is a spin on vanilla Minecraft, it does not have mining or building elements. Moreover, Minecraft Dungeons is not an open-world game.

Minecraft Dungeons: Details

Minecraft Dungeons released on May 26th, 2020. The game can be played on:

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

Microsoft Windows

Xbox One

The gameplay of the Minecraft Dungeons is pretty straightforward, and it involves defeating monsters and unearthing treasures. There are several exciting missions that players can complete in this title. Players can also enchant their armor and weapons for killing enemies even more efficiently.

There are varying levels of difficulty, so players can replay the game from the beginning and have a whole new experience even after completing it.

Players can also connect with their friends to form a group of four and enjoy the exciting combats. Players can connect over the online multiplayer mode or via four locale modes. Check out the trailer for Minecraft Dungeons below:

Editions

There are two main versions of Minecraft Dungeons that players can download:

Standard version

This is the base version of Minecraft Dungeons. Players can purchase this version for $19.99. Players can use the Hero Pass to upgrade to the Hero edition. The pass costs $9.99.

Hero version

This version comes with additional content, apart from the main game. Players have to pay $29.99 to purchase it. This Minecraft Dungeons edition includes two-player skin packs, a baby chicken companion, a hero cape, and two DLC packs called the Jungle Awakening and the Creeping Winter packs.

Players can click here to buy Minecraft Dungeons.

System Requirements (Source: help.minecraft.net)

OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update or higher), 8 or 7 (64-bit with the latest updates; some functionality not supported on Windows 7 and 8)

Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

Memory: 8GB RAM, 2GB VRAM

DirectX®: DirectX 11

Monitor: 800x600

Size: 6 GB

Performance scales with higher-end systems. They are not supported on Windows 10S.

