Minecraft is a popular sandbox game that has building, survival and exploration elements. The game can easily be identified because of its block-like pixelated characters.

Minecraft: Education Edition is a game-based learning platform that attempts to make education more fun. Kids who are into Minecraft can now learn about coding, biodiversity, team-work and lots more while playing the game.

The immersive digital learning environment of Minecraft: Education Edition makes it a good choice when it comes to game-based learning platforms. The best part about this platform is the fact that educators and learners can use it for free.

However, the number of log-ins is limited to 25 when teachers are concerned, and 10 when it comes to students. Participants will then have to obtain a paid license to continue enjoying Minecraft: Education Edition.

The game offers four major lessons that players can enroll themselves in: Extinction! Safari, Hour of Code 2019 (AI), Minecraft Code Town and Ngā Motu - The Islands.

Extinction! Safari teaches players about the reasons behind extinction and the biodiversity crisis. Hour of Code 2019 (AI) and Minecraft Code Town revolves around coding. Ngā Motu - The Islands informs players about the culture, language and people of Aotearoa, New Zealand.

How to download Minecraft Education Edition: Step-by-step guide

Minecraft: Education Edition is available on three different platforms: Windows Desktop Edition, Chromebook and iOS.

Beginners can follow the steps given below to download Minecraft: Education Edition:

Step 1: Players will first need to visit the official Minecraft: Education Edition website by clicking here.

Click the Download Now button

Step 2: They can then click the purple "Download Now" button.

Step 3: Players need to install the file once it is downloaded.

Once Minecraft: Education Edition is installed, players will need to sign in. After signing in, they can get themselves enrolled in lessons.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

