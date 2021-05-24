Minecraft is a sandbox game that revolves around building and survival. The open-world title also allows players to explore interesting realms.

Minecraft is available on a wide range of platforms, including consoles. Here are few of the best console games like Minecraft.

5 best games like Minecraft for consoles in 2021

These are five of the best games like Minecraft for consoles:

#1 - Stardew Valley

Image via Nintendo

Players can indulge in various activities like farming and gardening in the open-world map of Minecraft. In order to earn money, players can sell crops and livestock.

This farming simulation game lets players lead a quiet and peaceful life by living in a small town. Players can also have fun and socialize with other characters from different households.

#2 - Terraria

Image via HipWallpaper

This title also has building, survival, and exploration elements in its gameplay, like Minecraft. This action-adventure sandbox title has easy controls and simple graphics worth appreciating.

There are over 400 enemies like zombies, snow biome monsters, etc., that players will have to fight against. The title also has 20 biomes and mini-biomes that players can explore.

#3 - LEGO Worlds

Image via PlayStation Store

The block-like Lego characters in this title will surely give players Minecraft vibes. The title encourages players to explore various places on the map.

Players will have to use colorful blocks of lego bricks and build various structures in this title. Players can then use these structures to build biomes of their own.

#4 - Trove

Image via Trion Worlds

This voxel game, with its block-like characters and pixelated graphics, is a lot like Minecraft. The game has different classes like Knight, Gunslinger, etc., that players can belong to.

The massively-multiplayer online game has various realms that players can explore. They can also connect with their friends online and take part in various adventures together.

#5 - The Flame in the Flood

Image via PlayStation Store

Like Minecraft, this title also has survival and adventure elements. The survival game allows players to craft tools to defend themselves against hostile enemies.

The game has a simple storyline, and players will enjoy the immersive experience that the game will offer. The unique graphics and gameplay of the title is underrated and worth appreciating.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.

