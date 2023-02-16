Sniffer in new Minecraft snapshot and beta: All you need to know

Minecraft is a game that is constantly being updated for the better. Every update brings with it new mobs, blocks, and various other improvements to the game.

The upcoming update, Minecraft version 1.20, is slated to be released later in 2023. However, Mojang allows players to access these updates early through Java Edition's snapshot feature and Bedrock Edition's beta feature. Among the many exciting additions coming to the game in 1.20, such as archelogy and a new cherry blossom biome, is the Sniffer mob.

The Sniffer won the 2022 Minecraft Live mob community vote

The Sniffer, a strange ancient creature, will be coming to Minecraft officially in the 1.20 update. However, players can check it out early via the 1.20 snapshot and beta.

Introduced as an entry in the 2022 Minecraft Live mob community vote, the Sniffer reigned supreme, beating out its competitors, the Tuff Golem and the Rascal, with an overwhelming 55% of the vote.

Where can the Sniffer be found?

Sniffers can be found inside suspicious sand, which will be part of the newest archeology update. When players brush away the sand, they will be able to uncover not only pottery shards to discover the world's past but also Sniffer eggs.

Once the egg has been found, players must help the Sniffer hatch out of it. This will bring a baby Sniffer, called a Snifflet, into the world.

The Snifflet will grow into a full-fledged Sniffer, a creature of legend based on ancient dinosaurs. The Sniffer will be able to search for different types of seeds using its powerful nose and sniffing abilities. Players can then unearth these special seeds to populate their world with new ancient decorative plants.

How to breed Sniffers

Once players have found one Sniffer, there is no doubt they will want to have as many of them as possible. Luckily, it is possible to breed the Sniffer, so players can have a whole army of them.

To breed Sniffers, players must first find the Torchflower. This is a flower enabled with experimental features, which can be planted and grown into a flower that Sniffers love.

Players must feed a Torchflower to two adult Sniffers. The mobs will then have hearts appear over their heads, and a baby Snifflet will spawn near them.

How to access the 1.20 snapshot and beta

Accessing the latest Minecraft snapshot and beta is very easy. For the Java Edition snapshot, players will need to open the Launcher and enable snapshots in the Installations tab.

For the Bedrock Edition beta, players must head to the Microsoft Store and download the app Xbox Insider Hub. Once installed, they should open the previews menu and select Minecraft for Windows 10. They can then click on the Join button and hit Continue.

The beta will start to download, and players can enjoy the newest update and all that the Sniffer has to offer. However, those who want to take part in the beta and snapshot should make sure they first back up their worlds just in case one of them gets corrupted.

