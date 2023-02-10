Minecraft 1.20 update to finally bring Archeology to the game

Through a post made on Twitter on February 10, Minecraft's official social media page got the community excited about the title's 1.20 update, which is scheduled to be released later this year. In the upcoming but still unnamed patch, Mojang will be introducing a brand new mechanic to the game: Archeology.

Originally planned for release back in 2020, players can rejoice as this highly requested feature will be added to Minecraft shortly. But just how soon can players expect the latest update, and what exactly will it bring to the table? Here is everything known so far.

Minecraft 1.20 Archeology mechanic and more

The inclusion of this Archeology feature is great news for players, as it will not only offer a new way to explore and discover the history of their Minecraft worlds but will also grant new items.

With the Archeology update, gamers will be able to discover suspicious sand blocks. Though the details of this have not been fully revealed yet, Mojang did showcase the pottery shards that can be combined together to create a brand new pot, giving players a way to make a collection of their freshly dug items.

There are many relics to discover with Archeology in Minecraft

aka.ms/Archaeology-1-… Uncovering a 1.20 feature coming soon to snapshots/beta: Archaeology!Find suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and start shoveling. Using the brush tool, reveal hidden items including pottery shards. Put four shards together to create a pot! Uncovering a 1.20 feature coming soon to snapshots/beta: Archaeology!Find suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and start shoveling. Using the brush tool, reveal hidden items including pottery shards. Put four shards together to create a pot!🔗 aka.ms/Archaeology-1-… https://t.co/fVntkhuy52

If players come across suspicious sand blocks located near a desert temple, they will need to make sure they have their Brush handy. Once gamers begin to use it on a suspicious sand block, they will be able to discover what hidden treasures lie inside it.

In some cases, this can be a pottery shard, whereas, in others, the rewards can be random objects. Players will notice that each pottery shard makes up a unique piece of pottery. When they have four of a specific piece of pottery, they will be able to combine them to make a unique pot, which will have a special design on it that players can use to enhance their builds.

When can players expect to try their hand at Archeology?

Players must use their new brush tool to uncover the mysteries of the suspicious sand (Image via Mojang)

For those eager to begin exploring the new Archeology system, the wait will not be too long. Players will be able to dabble in the new mechanic during the Snapshot that will be released on February 15, 2023.

This means that it is only a matter of days before players can dig up the past of Minecraft world, ride around on camels in the desert, and even discover some fantastic surprises, including sniffer eggs!

With so much to see and do in the title's 1.20 update, players have a lot to look forward to in 2023.

