7 most useful Minecraft items

Minecraft’s developers have been releasing regular content for the game for over a decade now. The frequent addition of more and more items means that the game’s arsenal keeps getting bigger.

Every item has its open uses. Some items support other entities in the game, while others work entirely independently. The usefulness of items in the game can be measured concerning many factors. Strength is one of the foremost aspects.

However, there are many others to consider, like durability, effectiveness in combat, effectiveness in healing, granting special status effects, etc. This article will list some of the best and most valuable items Minecraft can offer.

Note: The following article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Minecraft: Seven items known for their usefulness

7) Compass and Lodestone

In a game like Minecraft, where there is no world map, mini-map, or the option to set up quest markers, many players can get lost trying to navigate their way around their world.

Compasses, however, make navigation and travel convenient by a fair bit. While a compass in real-life points to the earth’s magnetic north, a compass in this game points to the world’s spawn point, which is located at the coordinates 0,0 by default.

However, through commands, players can tweak the coordinates of the world spawn to wherever they want, like their base. This would mean that the compass would now point directly to their base, allowing them to find their way home until the world spawn coordinates are changed.

A regular compass only works in the overworld. However, through the use of a block called lodestone, players can use compasses in all three dimensions.

If a lodestone block is placed down and the player presses the “use” button while equipping a compass, the compass will turn into a lodestone compass. This compass will always point at the lodestone block, with the process working in the nether and the end.

6) Respawn anchor

As players might know, there is no legitimate way to respawn in the nether dimension in vanilla Minecraft. However, there is a solution to this.

Just like players use beds to respawn or set their spawn point in the overworld, they can do the same using a respawn anchor in the nether. Players can use a respawn anchor up to four times to respawn.

5) Bow

Most mobs in the game use melee attacks to fend off the player or defend their territory. However, a small number of mobs like the skeleton and witch mobs like to use ranged attacks against the player.

While swords and axes are great weapons against any mob, sometimes it is better to use a bow and shoot from a safe distance. This gives players time to flee and recuperate before re-entering the fray.

4) Netherite Armor

Netherite is the rarest resource in the game (aside from emerald ore). More importantly, the resource makes highly durable weapons and armor.

Netherite armor is the best resource for armor in Minecraft. Since the resource has fire-resistant properties, the armor floats on lava and has insane durability.

3) Diamond Pickaxe and Sword

All pieces of gear made from diamonds are valuable. However, as far as usefulness is concerned, the diamond pickaxe and sword are the two most useful items that players can grab hold of early on in Minecraft.

The pickaxe mines ores and blocks faster, while the sword deals more damage than an iron sword.

2) Enchanted Golden Apple

Enchanted Golden apples, also known as “Notch” or “God” apples, are considered to be one of the best sources of food in the game.

Aside from filling up the player’s hunger bar, these items give the player a host of other status effects. These include absorption, regeneration, fire resistance, and resistance. Great for combat, especially in the nether.

1) Totem of Undying

The totem of undying is a rare item that can only be obtained from the evoker mob. When equipped in the player’s hand, this item can stop the player from dying but only works once the Evokers are mostly found inside the ever-evasive woodland mansions.

However, they can also appear when a raid is in progress. While these scenarios range from uncommon to rare, the good thing about the totem of undying is that evokers always drop one when killed.

There are many items in Minecraft that can make the process of deciding what to use, carry, or work towards a difficult and confusing process. However, the items mentioned in this list are some of the most effective in the game and have been for years.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar