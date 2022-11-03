Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w44a patch notes: New spawn eggs, creative inventory changes, and more

It’s another Wednesday, and as expected, Mojang has released another snapshot for the Minecraft 1.19.3 update. Many players eagerly await snapshot releases as they reveal upcoming game features.

All Minecrafters are hoping to see some new and unexpected features related to the 1.20 update. During Minecraft Live 2022, Mojang didn’t reveal much about the 1.20 update in order to avoid raising players’ expectations. Sadly, there are no new items, blocks, or mobs in snapshot 22w44a.

Minecraft Java snapshot 22w44a brings improvements to the creative tab in creative mode and changes to previously added blocks such as bamboo mosaics and chiseled bookshelves. Developers have also addressed many new and old bug fixes. Here's a look at the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 22w44a.

Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w44a patch notes: Everything you need to know

Changes in snapshot 22w44a

Bamboo mosaic can now be used as fuel

Chiseled bookshelves now work with Hoppers

More changes to the creative inventory

Monster spawner changes

Spawn egg changes

Step sound changes

Changes to creative inventory

Mojang is further improving the creative tab UI in snapshot 22w44a. Developers have been asking for feedback on creative inventory UI updates and are finally ready to showcase new changes:

Operator-only blocks and items can now be found in the Redstone Blocks tab if you have the required permissions

Added tinted glass and bee nest to Functional Blocks

Moved respawn anchor before beds in Functional Blocks

Reordered pressure plates by functionality

Moved end portal frame & infested blocks into the Functional Blocks tab from the Natural Blocks tab

The following blocks have been added to the Redstone Blocks tab:

Chest

Barrel

Cauldron

Furnace

Composter

In the Building Blocks tab, the following blocks have been added:

Chain

Block of Amethyst

Moved Block of Redstone and Block of Coal into this tab from the Natural Blocks tab

Other changes to the Creative Inventory:

Added ancient debris to Crafting

Reordered three tabs-Building Blocks, Natural Blocks, Consumables

Reordered ore materials and blocks to be more consistent across tabs

Monster spawners

Spawners no longer have a default mob spawn type when placed by a player (previously was the Pig)

Will not emit fire particles when a mob spawn type has not been defined

Renamed to Monster Spawner to match Bedrock and removed purple text color

Pick-block now works for Spawner blocks

The mob type is now displayed in the hover description of a Spawner item stack

If a mob type has not been defined yet, the hover description will describe how to set it

Spawn eggs

Added new Spawn Egg items for Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem, and Wither mobs to Creative mode

Ender Dragon and Wither Spawn Eggs will only be available through commands to prevent accidental destruction of player builds

Polar Bear Spawn Egg colors have changed to distinguish it from the Ghast Spawn Egg

Sounds

Step sounds can now be heard when walking on:

Carpets

Lily Pads

Small Amethyst Buds

Step sounds can now be heard when walking through:

Nether Sprouts

Glow Lichen

Crimson Roots

The Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w44a has also added seven different game rules to the game. Along with the new game rules, there are loads of bug fixes related to both old and recently added experimental features. Players can learn about them in-depth in the official Minecraft patch notes.

