Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w44a patch notes: New spawn eggs, creative inventory changes, and more

It’s another Wednesday, and as expected, Mojang has released another snapshot for the Minecraft 1.19.3 update. Many players eagerly await snapshot releases as they reveal upcoming game features.
All Minecrafters are hoping to see some new and unexpected features related to the 1.20 update. During Minecraft Live 2022, Mojang didn’t reveal much about the 1.20 update in order to avoid raising players’ expectations. Sadly, there are no new items, blocks, or mobs in snapshot 22w44a.
Minecraft Java snapshot 22w44a brings improvements to the creative tab in creative mode and changes to previously added blocks such as bamboo mosaics and chiseled bookshelves. Developers have also addressed many new and old bug fixes. Here's a look at the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 22w44a.
Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w44a patch notes: Everything you need to know
Changes in snapshot 22w44a
- Bamboo mosaic can now be used as fuel
- Chiseled bookshelves now work with Hoppers
- More changes to the creative inventory
- Monster spawner changes
- Spawn egg changes
- Step sound changes
Changes to creative inventory
Mojang is further improving the creative tab UI in snapshot 22w44a. Developers have been asking for feedback on creative inventory UI updates and are finally ready to showcase new changes:
- Operator-only blocks and items can now be found in the Redstone Blocks tab if you have the required permissions
- Added tinted glass and bee nest to Functional Blocks
- Moved respawn anchor before beds in Functional Blocks
- Reordered pressure plates by functionality
- Moved end portal frame & infested blocks into the Functional Blocks tab from the Natural Blocks tab
The following blocks have been added to the Redstone Blocks tab:
- Chest
- Barrel
- Cauldron
- Furnace
- Composter
In the Building Blocks tab, the following blocks have been added:
- Chain
- Block of Amethyst
- Moved Block of Redstone and Block of Coal into this tab from the Natural Blocks tab
Other changes to the Creative Inventory:
- Added ancient debris to Crafting
- Reordered three tabs-Building Blocks, Natural Blocks, Consumables
- Reordered ore materials and blocks to be more consistent across tabs
Monster spawners
- Spawners no longer have a default mob spawn type when placed by a player (previously was the Pig)
- Will not emit fire particles when a mob spawn type has not been defined
- Renamed to Monster Spawner to match Bedrock and removed purple text color
- Pick-block now works for Spawner blocks
- The mob type is now displayed in the hover description of a Spawner item stack
- If a mob type has not been defined yet, the hover description will describe how to set it
Spawn eggs
- Added new Spawn Egg items for Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem, and Wither mobs to Creative mode
- Ender Dragon and Wither Spawn Eggs will only be available through commands to prevent accidental destruction of player builds
- Polar Bear Spawn Egg colors have changed to distinguish it from the Ghast Spawn Egg
Sounds
Step sounds can now be heard when walking on:
- Carpets
- Lily Pads
- Small Amethyst Buds
Step sounds can now be heard when walking through:
- Nether Sprouts
- Glow Lichen
- Crimson Roots
The Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w44a has also added seven different game rules to the game. Along with the new game rules, there are loads of bug fixes related to both old and recently added experimental features. Players can learn about them in-depth in the official Minecraft patch notes.
