Minecraft Dungeons: All new features announced at Minecraft Live 2022

Minecraft Dungeons was far from forgotten during the Minecraft Live 2022 presentation on October 15, 2022.

Developers at Mojang detailed the game's upcoming new features and content updates for dungeon delvers everywhere.

For action RPG lovers who are still engrossed in the dungeon-combing spin-off, there is plenty to be excited about.

Mojang announced a third Seasonal Adventure as well as the return of the Halloween-themed Spooky Fall event. Players will be able to collect new cosmetics, interact with a new merchant, and even work together to complete the revised Tower map.

If players missed the Minecraft Live festivities, there's quite a bit to catch up on. It won't hurt to be aware of these updates so that they don't get caught by surprise.

Spooky Fall, Treetop Tangle, and all the other new reveals for Minecraft Dungeons at Minecraft Live 2022

New Seasonal Adventure - Fauna Faire

Dungeons' third Seasonal Adventure arrives on October 19, 2022 (Image via Mojang)

Although fall may well be underway, Minecraft Dungeons' latest Seasonal Adventure is bringing players back to the summer.

The third adventure is titled Fauna Faire and will be heavily focused on pets and mobs. As heroes complete their new Adventure Pass, they'll unlock animal-themed cosmetics for their character and even pick up new pets along the way.

As with previous seasons, the Adventure Pass will be split into free and paid tracks. Players can collect free rewards as they defeat enemies and complete challenges, though if they purchase the full Adventure Pass, they'll gain access to the paid rewards as well.

New-Look Tower and 4-Player Co-Op

Four heroes explore the revamped Tower map (Image via Mojang)

The Tower has remained a fixture since Minecraft Dungeons' first Seasonal Adventure, and it has changed its layout once more.

However, this isn't the only new change arriving for the Tower, as players can now team up and take on the map in a group of four adventurers. The map has also been reworked to facilitate team-based gameplay and rewards.

So far, what is known about the new Tower layout is that areas from Windswept Peaks, Cacti Canyon, and The End will be available. New Minecraft Dungeons bosses will also be present within, like the Tempest Golem and the Ancient Guardian.

Spooky Fall Returns

Spooky Fall's latest entry is known as Spookyfest (Image via Mojang)

The beloved Spooky Fall event for Minecraft Dungeons is returning for another year under the banner of "Spookyfest," which begins on October 26, 2022.

Plenty of scariness will abound in the game during this time, but that's not all. In addition to being able to acquire gear sets like the Hungriest Horror and Cloaked armor sets, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players can also enjoy Spookyfest content.

Bedrock players can download the Dungeon Heroes Skin Pack, which provides spooky skins that can be used in Bedrock Edition as well as Minecraft Dungeons itself. There will also be more Halloween-based content coming to the Minecraft Marketplace.

Camp Rework and The Enchantsmith

A player encounters the new Enchantsmith (Image via Mojang)

Previously an unreleased merchant NPC, the Enchantsmith has finally made his debut during the Fauna Faire. This mystic villager is capable of re-rolling the stats and benefits of a player's desired gear.

The Enchantsmith will undoubtedly help heroes who are hoping to maximize their build, especially at higher difficulty levels.

The player camp in Minecraft Dungeons is seeing a revitalization visually. According to Minecraft Live, players can enjoy new lighting and decorations within the camp, as well as a new loading screen and much more.

Treetop Tangle

Early files and images detailing the Treetop Tangle map (Image via Mojang)

Previously datamined by the Minecraft Dungeons community in months past, Mojang has implemented a new and free map known as Treetop Tangle.

Set within the Jungle Island, Treetop Tangle follows players as they scale the branches of a massive tree. On top of the mysteries this map offers, players even have the opportunity to obtain never-before-seen gear to augment their capabilities.

Among the known gear introduced in this map is the Soul Totem of Casting artifact, Root Rot armor set, and the Black Spot armor set. Even better, Minecraft Dungeons heroes won't need to have purchased the Jungle Awakens DLC to explore this new map.

Miscellaneous Adjustments

A player converses with the Enchantsmith (Image via Mojang)

In addition to the many content updates and reworks seen in the Fauna Faire, Minecraft Dungeons players will also experience several tweaks and fixes that Mojang has promised for some time.

The developers have stated that countless pieces of weapons, armor, and artifacts will have their stats and abilities examined. They added that while taking a look at these gear pieces, they'll be focusing primarily on buffs rather than nerfs. This may give rise to new builds and loadouts that can assist Minecraft Dungeons heroes on their quest throughout the world.

