How to get all merchants in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons makes use of merchants in the game. Merchants are non-player characters (NPCs) from whom the players can purchase and trade items in exchange for emeralds. Merchants can be found in different areas, and each merchant has a different set of goods in their inventories. These can be used to buy all sorts of weapons, armor and other items for players.

There are six total merchants and at one point or another, players will need to find and purchase something from them. Here's where to find all of them and what players can expect from them.

Where to find all Minecraft Dungeons merchants

The first merchant is the blacksmith, a merchant that can upgrade the player's items, whether that's weapons or armor. The blacksmith will appear in the camp after it is rescued by a player in Redstone Mines. It can spawn in the camp or the broken citadel.

The luxury merchant is another merchant that can sell the hero unique items. The merchant will be the only place to find certain items, many with the same quality as boss loot drops. After players recue the merchant, it appears in the camp in Cacti Canyon. It can spawn there, in the camp or at the broken citadel.

The mystery merchant appears in the camp after it is rescued by the player inside a ship within Pumpkin Pastures. This merchant sells mystery loot crates to the player, so there's no telling what they might get from it. It can spawn in Pumpkin Pastures, the camp or the broken citadel.

The mystery merchant, found in the camp after being rescued (Image via Minecraft)

The village merchant will appear in the camp after being rescued by the player in Creeper Woods. It sells common and rare items to the player and can spawn in Creeper Woods and the Minecraft Dungeons camp.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame With an eye for a bargain, the Village Merchant offers you a steady supply of common and rare items at prices that won’t leave you teary.



As the tales of your good deeds spread throughout the camp, this merchant will reward you by expanding their stock! With an eye for a bargain, the Village Merchant offers you a steady supply of common and rare items at prices that won’t leave you teary.



As the tales of your good deeds spread throughout the camp, this merchant will reward you by expanding their stock! https://t.co/p2eCbQFDGN

The gift wrapper merchant allows players to gift weapons, armor or other artifacts to other players in their camp. It spawns in the camp after it is rescued by the hero in the Soggy Swamp. It can spawn there, in the camp or at the broken citadel.

The final merchant is the piglin merchant, which is a merchant that sells players gilded gear, and uses gold as the currency rather than emeralds. It appears in the camp inside a cave right next to a Nether Portal, after the hero has gotten one piece of gold from completing an Ancient Hunt.

Also Read

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame A perplexing pedlar somehow immune to the Overworld zombification of their kind, or just another upstart capitalist with a snout for profit?



One thing is known for sure, the Piglin Merchant deals only in the hard-earned spoils of your Ancient Hunt adventures… Gold! A perplexing pedlar somehow immune to the Overworld zombification of their kind, or just another upstart capitalist with a snout for profit?



One thing is known for sure, the Piglin Merchant deals only in the hard-earned spoils of your Ancient Hunt adventures… Gold! https://t.co/Jgjv92IT9i

For more MInecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Faster than Dream's Minecraft speedruns, follow our Facebook Minecraft page for every update!

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far