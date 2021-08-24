How to use ancient hunts in Minecraft Dungeons

There are lots of different levels for players to try out in Minecraft Dungeons. Many of them are part of the story, but some are there to provide extra challenges and rewards.

One of those is the "ancient hunts" levels. These can provide a huge boost to players and give out great rewards, but they don't come without a price.

Using ancient hunts in Minecraft Dungeons

Ancient hunts are "end-game" missions in Minecraft Dungeons that act as the best source of gilded gear and gold. Players must permanently sacrifice equipment to enter. After that, they are provided with three revives and are able to leave and return to the hunt three times at any point.

Chests and mobs in ancient hunts do not drop weapons, armor, and artifacts but can, instead, provide gold. However, ancient mobs can drop those items. Apart from that, common chests rarely drop gold. Upon completion, the reward chest will always drop 10 gold for players.

Ancient hunts are accessible after one mission at Default V or higher is completed. A Nether portal located in the camp cave serves as the point of interaction for ancient hunts. This is the primary mode of starting one. Hunts can also be found on the "Other Dimensions" tab of the "Mission Selection" map.

Before a hunt can be started, players must sacrifice one melee weapon, ranged weapon, armor, and artifact that fulfills the rune requirements for at least one type of Ancient mob to appear. There are 26 possible Ancient mobs.

Ancient hunts are some of the most challenging levels for Minecraft Dungeons players. (Image via Mojang)

Ancient mobs are powerful "boss-like" variants of enchanted mobs that can summon enchanted minions and access a themed arena through hunt doors. These are the biggest challenges of the ancient hunt.

Players simply have to make it through the admittedly difficult level to earn their loot.

