Minecraft Spookyfest 2022: Everything you need to know

Minecraft Spookyfest is a special Halloween celebration that Mojang hosts every October. Since a lot of the playerbase celebrates this festival, it attracts a lot of fans to the game. The sandbox title is generally considered pretty scary, with mobs like Creepers and Wardens often jump-scaring players. Hence, the Spookyfest celebration fits well with the game.

During this time, Mojang offers loads of Halloween-themed features for players to explore and enjoy. Some of them are inside both the games (regular Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons), while others are real-life content that people can use. Since this is only focused towards Halloween, these features are only available for a limited time.

All you need to know about Minecraft Spookyfest 2022

Time period of the celebration

As mentioned above, Spookyfest will be active for a limited time. As it is based around Halloween and the month of October, it starts on October 4 and ends on November 9.

With more than a month's worth of time, players can easily explore all the new features Mojang offers without a hurry. However, not all features have been released since October 4. The devs will only release some features and offers for Minecraft Dungeons on October 25 and 26.

All the new features and offers

Marketplace's spooky season

The Bedrock Edition Marketplace will have new content related to Halloween (Image via Mojang)

Mojang changes the theme of its highly popular marketplace on Bedrock Edition every Halloween. This year will be the same as players can explore exclusive Halloween-themed skins, maps, and more. The marketplace has already been changed from October 4 and will remain the same till November 9.

There are three free character creator items for players to build the Cloaked Skull Armor set. Other character creator items are behind the paywall.

Minecraft Dungeons Spooky Fall

Spooky fall minigame from a few years ago (Image via windowsblog)

This special minigame will only be available on Dungeons after October 26. This is not the newest minigame, as Mojang has featured this before; however, players will face different challenges this year, and their bravery will be rewarded with special items. Unfortunately, no major details have been provided about the minigame itself.

Free Dungeons skin packs to Minecraft

Mojang will add all four Dungeons heroes' skins to the original sandbox game (Image via Mojang)

Starting October 25, Mojang will be adding loads of Dungeons skin packs to the original Minecraft and giving them off to players for free. Dungeons have four main heroes: Valorie, Adriene, Hex, and Hal. They have special skins and distinct looks.

Though there are ways to get third-party Dungeons skins for Java Edition, this particular offer will allow Bedrock Edition to get special skins from the marketplace free of cost.

Halloween Tricks and Treats

Players can download face masks of different hostile mobs or recipes of special delicacies from the official website (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from all the in-game features, Mojang also offers players special printable files of hostile mob faces so that fans can wear them in real life. Additionally, they even provide recipes for two different delicacies that people can cook and enjoy.

