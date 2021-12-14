When is Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb coming out on PC, PS4, and Xbox?

Minecraft Dungeons is releasing a huge update soon. They're delving into the seasonal model of gaming that many other games have successfully done. The first season will be available on all platforms and will be titled Cloudy Climb.

There are tons of rewards and a new location, so this is a highly anticipated update. It will definitely go down as one of the biggest updates for the game. The only question is: when does it come out?

When will Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb be released?

The update is scheduled for December 14, which is tomorrow at the time of writing. It'll be releasing on the following platforms that day:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox

PlayStation

PC

The update only has one day scheduled, but a recent tweet from Minecraft Dungeons might indicate when exactly the update will be live for those platforms.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame Heads up, heroes! There will be a planned downtime for Dungeons while we wheel in the Tower on Dec 13 at 13:00 ET, 10:00 PT, and 19:00 CET ahead of the #CloudyClimb release. This will only affect your connectivity status where you may see a red cross instead of a green square. Heads up, heroes! There will be a planned downtime for Dungeons while we wheel in the Tower on Dec 13 at 13:00 ET, 10:00 PT, and 19:00 CET ahead of the #CloudyClimb release. This will only affect your connectivity status where you may see a red cross instead of a green square.

Minecraft Dungeons has scheduled downtime for the game today in multiple different time zones. The goal of this downtime is to implement the new update. However, the date still reads December 14 and it's very unlikely that anyone will be able to play the first season today, even if it's already updated.

This more than likely means that Minecraft Dungeons players will have the update as soon as they load into the game after midnight. The update is happening today but the changes won't go live until tomorrow, so that more than likely means as soon as it is "tomorrow" in local time, players can try it out.

Minecraft Dungeons players will be able to play tomorrow (Image via Mojang)

The scheduled downtime has already occurred in many time zones, so it's likely that the update is already in the game, just not live yet. For example, 13:00 ET has already passed.

When December 14 hits, there will be all new (both free and paid) rewards, new locations and more in Minecraft Dungeons. The tower will be the featured location and there will be an Adventure Pass available for premium rewards aside from the free ones. This will be purchasable for all players.

