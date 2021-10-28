How to get pets in Minecraft Dungeons

The RPG spinoff of the world's most popular block-building game, Minecraft Dungeons, provides players with many ways to customize their build and gear, and heroes can even bring along certain companions in their dungeon spelunking adventures.
These allies come in two main categories in Minecraft Dungeons. Pets, which are mostly cosmetic and don't assist in battle (though they can activate pressure plates and can drop items on occasion when falling off the map), and summons that can be called and fight opposing mobs on the hero's behalf.
Obtaining these helpful critters varies in methodology, but it doesn't hurt to have some company on your adventures.
Minecraft Dungeons: How to obtain each pet/summon
When collecting pets and summons in Minecraft Dungeons, players should expect to meet more than a few challenges or doling out a little bit of real-world money in some cases.
Although many pets and summons can be obtained through normal gameplay (especially thanks to the new Seasonal Adventure rewards), some will require the purchase of downloadable content or specific versions of Minecraft Dungeons in order to acquire them.
Below players can find details on how to receive each pet or summon in Minecraft Dungeons:
Pets
Summons
More about artifacts and DLC's in Minecraft Dungeons
As outlined above, many summons are brought about by artifacts, which can be earned in-game from loot drops. These artifacts vary from quite common to very rare in Minecraft Dungeons. Finding them will depend on the game's RNG (random number generator) that determines loot drops when they appear.
Each artifact has certain levels that it can appear within, but heroes can also barter with unlocked merchants in their camp, such as the Village, Mystery, or Luxury merchants. These NPCs often change their shop inventory, so it's worth checking in between dungeon delves to see if they have the artifact desired.
When it comes to downloadable content, the recently-released Ultimate Edition may be Minecraft Dungeons players' best option. The Ultimate Edition of the game (or its Ultimate DLC Bundle for players who already have the base game) will provide all previous DLC content and expansions released before September 2021.
Seasonal Adventures rewards will see players progressing through a battle pass-style system made popular by games such as Fortnite, with rewards unlocking for the hero as they progress through tiers.
There are free and paid versions of these rewards, with the paid versions geared towards cosmetics and pets, which means heroes may have to spend a little extra real-world money via microtransactions in order to unlock the ability to acquire various pets.
