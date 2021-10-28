How to get pets in Minecraft Dungeons

The RPG spinoff of the world's most popular block-building game, Minecraft Dungeons, provides players with many ways to customize their build and gear, and heroes can even bring along certain companions in their dungeon spelunking adventures.

These allies come in two main categories in Minecraft Dungeons. Pets, which are mostly cosmetic and don't assist in battle (though they can activate pressure plates and can drop items on occasion when falling off the map), and summons that can be called and fight opposing mobs on the hero's behalf.

Obtaining these helpful critters varies in methodology, but it doesn't hurt to have some company on your adventures.

Minecraft Dungeons: How to obtain each pet/summon

A collection of non-combat pets that can be obtained in Minecraft Dungeons (Image via Mojang)

When collecting pets and summons in Minecraft Dungeons, players should expect to meet more than a few challenges or doling out a little bit of real-world money in some cases.

Although many pets and summons can be obtained through normal gameplay (especially thanks to the new Seasonal Adventure rewards), some will require the purchase of downloadable content or specific versions of Minecraft Dungeons in order to acquire them.

Below players can find details on how to receive each pet or summon in Minecraft Dungeons:

Pets

Parrot Included in Minecraft Dungeons' Jungle Awakens DLC. Baby Chicken Included in Minecraft Dungeons' Hero Edition, but also with its DLC Hero Pass, Ultimate Edition, and Ultimate DLC Bundle. Arctic Fox Included in the Creeping Winter DLC. Baby Pig Provided to players by Mojang for reaching 10+ million players. Baby Goat Included in the Howling Peaks DLC. Baby Ghast Available for purchasing the Flames of the Nether DLC. Baby Turtle Provided as part of the Hidden Depths DLC. Endermite Provided as part of the Echoing Void DLC content. Zombified Baby Pig Awarded to players who participated in the Spookier Fall 2021 event. Fox Obtained as a reward in Seasonal Adventures Season One (Cloudy Climb). Duck Obtained as a reward in Seasonal Adventures Season One (Cloudy Climb). Golden Parrot Obtained as a reward in Seasonal Adventures Season One (Cloudy Climb). Raven Obtained as a reward in Seasonal Adventures Season One (Cloudy Climb). Baby Spotted Pig Obtained as a reward in Seasonal Adventures Season One (Cloudy Climb). Dark Baby Goat Obtained as a reward in Seasonal Adventures Season One (Cloudy Climb). Ruby Baby Turtle Obtained as a reward in Seasonal Adventures Season One (Cloudy Climb). Baby Glow Squid Obtained as a reward in Seasonal Adventures Season One (Cloudy Climb). Toucan Obtained as a reward in Seasonal Adventures Season One (Cloudy Climb).

Summons

Bat Summoned when players equip Spelunker or Cave Crawler armor. Bee Can be summoned when players equip Beenest/Beehive armor, use the Buzzy Nest artifact, or use gear enchanted with Tumblebee or Busy Bee. Iron Golem Summoned through the use of the Golem Kit artifact. Llama Summoned by using the Wonderful Wheat artifact. Soul Entity Summoned with the Soul Lantern artifact. Wolf Summoned via the Tasty Bone artifact. Guardian Vex Three of this mob are summoned by the Vexing Chant artifact. Enchanted Sheep Summoned through the use of the Enchanted Grass artifact. Can summon one of three different enchanted sheep. Green sheep will poison enemies, red sheep can burn enemies, and blue sheep will increase the hero's speed.

More about artifacts and DLC's in Minecraft Dungeons

As outlined above, many summons are brought about by artifacts, which can be earned in-game from loot drops. These artifacts vary from quite common to very rare in Minecraft Dungeons. Finding them will depend on the game's RNG (random number generator) that determines loot drops when they appear.

Each artifact has certain levels that it can appear within, but heroes can also barter with unlocked merchants in their camp, such as the Village, Mystery, or Luxury merchants. These NPCs often change their shop inventory, so it's worth checking in between dungeon delves to see if they have the artifact desired.

When it comes to downloadable content, the recently-released Ultimate Edition may be Minecraft Dungeons players' best option. The Ultimate Edition of the game (or its Ultimate DLC Bundle for players who already have the base game) will provide all previous DLC content and expansions released before September 2021.

Seasonal Adventures rewards will see players progressing through a battle pass-style system made popular by games such as Fortnite, with rewards unlocking for the hero as they progress through tiers.

There are free and paid versions of these rewards, with the paid versions geared towards cosmetics and pets, which means heroes may have to spend a little extra real-world money via microtransactions in order to unlock the ability to acquire various pets.

