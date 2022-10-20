Minecraft Snapshot 22w42a brings QoL changes to the Creative inventory

Minecraft's Creative Mode is well-known for its inventory screen, which allows players to use nearly any block or item in the game without collecting it from the world. However, it hasn't always been the easiest feature to work with due to the way the blocks and items are organized.

It appears that Mojang has heard the concerns of Minecraft players regarding Creative Mode and is aiming to make changes. These alterations can be seen first-hand with the latest Java Edition snapshot 22w42a.

By activating the experimental datapacks in this new snapshot, players can work with many features being implemented in 2023's update 1.20, including quality-of-life improvements for Creative Mode.

Reworking of tabs, removal of petrified oak slabs, and other Creative Mode changes seen in Minecraft Snapshot 22w42a

Though more changes will likely come later, the early reworking of Minecraft's Creative Mode in the current snapshot is quite promising.

The ordering of the tabs in the creative inventory has created much more clarity, making it easier for players to find blocks and items without needing to relegate to the game's search function. Blocks have also been ordered based on the material they're made from, vastly improving grouping.

Every Creative Mode QoL improvement in Snapshot 22w42a

Tabs have been reworked to better reflect the items and blocks contained within.

Blocks made of specific materials have been clustered together in the item listings to make them more accessible.

Certain blocks/items that have various functions can be found in multiple different tabs, assisting players in locating specific resources they need.

Specific tabs have been collapsed into more encompassing new tabs, broadening the categories of each tab substantially.

The search tab can now list items grouped by other tabs in sequence.

Petrified oak slabs have been removed from Minecraft's Creative Mode inventory, though they can still be created via commands.

Aside from the removal of petrified oak slabs, Creative Mode's inventory has been substantially reworked for ease of use, and many Minecraft players will likely find the changes incredibly helpful.

The changes have occurred in Java preview snapshot. Hopefully, Bedrock players can benefit from these fixes in the Beta Program as well.

With update 1.20 not arriving until 2023, there may be even more changes arriving for Creative Mode's inventory screen that haven't yet been introduced. However, the current snapshot certainly provides hope for the community that more quality-of-life changes are on the way, although not all of them will pertain to Creative Mode.

In a post announcing the current snapshot, Minecraft devs at Mojang stated that players will see many more snapshot previews before update 1.20.

In an article posted to the game's Help Center, Mojang remarked that Java Edition fans will see multiple small-scale snapshots released closer together in sequence. This method is allegedly simpler than pushing out larger previews, and it provides fans the ability to tinker with experimental features on a much more frequent basis.

Features will likely continue to evolve as the development cycle of patch 1.20 continues. Fortunately, it looks like Mojang has plenty in store for the Minecraft community in the lead-up to the next major content release.

