How to download Minecraft 1.19.3 snapshot 22w44a for Java Edition

Minecraft's latest snapshot has arrived. Version 1.19.3, also known as snapshot 22w44a, is now available for download.

This is technically the first snapshot for the next update, which is 1.20. However, it's designated as a 1.19 snapshot to prevent Mojang from being forced to include features they're not ready to. Those features, including a camel mob, bamboo items and more, are considered experimental till Mojang is ready to commit further to them.

Nevertheless, to access the experimental Minecraft features, crafters must first get the snapshot. If they want to get the snapshot's intended features, the same is true. Here's how to do it:

Minecraft 22w44a snapshot download

If it's your first time downloading a Minecraft snapshot, fortunately, it's a very simple process. Proceed as follows:

Open the Minecraft Java Edition Launcher Go to the Installations tab Select to enable snapshots, the latest of which is 2w44a. Return to the Play tab Start a new world

The new world and any subsequent worlds that are created till you turn off snapshots will be on the latest snapshot once it's released and installed.

Promotional image for the latest snapshot (Image via Mojang)

There are a few things to remember when using snapshots, though. Mojang made sure to detail that on their blog post regarding the snapshot:

"Some experimental features now need to be enabled to appear in worlds. Such features are enabled by adding a built-in datapack when creating a world. Feature toggles are meant to hide unfinished or experimental features, to make sure your existing worlds remain unaffected. Worlds that are using experimental features will be marked as “Experimental” in world selection list. Experimental features cannot be toggled for existing worlds."

If you do want to experience the 1.20 experimental features, that will need to be enabled on a world. Otherwise there will be no camels, bamboo rafts and wood, hanging signs or chiseled bookshelves.

Aside from the experimental features, which understandably get a lot of attention, as they're the first look at update 1.20, there are plenty of changes in 22w44a:

The Creative menu has been tweaked to put blocks into categories they fit better in.

Torches and soul torches are no longer together

Many items can be found in multiple tabs for ease of access.

Chat messages deleted by server owners will alert other players of a message being deleted.

Feature flags have been added. These are options that enable or disable certain types of game elements.

Crafting book categories or tabs can now be controlled by recipe definitions.

Crafting books may collapse categories into a single tab.

Mobs will now build up fall damage when on a lead.

Nether portals can now replace snow layers.

Breeding a screaming goat and a regular one can now produce another screaming goat.

Allays danicng when panicking no longer happens.

There are a lot of other changes, including a wide range of bug fixes. For more information, including the full patch notes, please check the Minecraft site.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes