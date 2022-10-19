5 things to know before joining Minecraft servers

Minecraft players will have to join a server at some point in their gaming. The variety of servers available is a unique, fresh take on the game that allows for a little more creativity than the vanilla game. Survival and Creative are good, but modes like SkyBlock and BedWars are boundary-pushing.

Joining a server isn't difficult. But for new players, certain things should be considered before players take the plunge. The following section dives into five things new players should know before joining any Minecraft server.

5) Minecraft servers are not exclusive

Minecraft players often seek a server for a specific game mode. Perhaps they're looking for a good Towny server. If they're on that server, it will not be exclusively Towny.

The vast majority of servers have many game modes. The odds are high that a player will join a server for one mode and be able to experience a lot more. That's a good thing because diversity in mode makes servers engaging.

However, it is essential to remember that because crafters might load into a server expecting to be dropped into Prison game mode, that may not be the case. Regardless, there will be other options available.

4) How to join

Joining a server is vital, but it's not always so simple. Here's one method for doing so:

Open the game. Choose Multiplayer. Continue past any warnings. Click "Add Server." This should be at the bottom of the screen. Type in the IP for the desired server, which can often be found on the server's website or a server list website. Click "Done." Double-click the server to open it up and join from there.

From there, players can continue playing as they choose, but this first step is what makes that possible.

3) Servers are public

Hypixel is one of the best public servers (Image via Hypixel)

Unless it's a private server (players would have to seek those out), everything on the server is public. The general public can access any build and a variety of gamers usually join.

It's important to avoid trouble on the servers. Many have guidelines for their communities (aside from the Minecraft community guidelines), so it's essential to be well-behaved. Violation of TOS will likely result in the player being banned.

2) Friends can join too

Multiplayer servers are often used by players to play with random people online. After all, a server with 750 players is bound to have many gamers who do not know one another. However, the opposite is also possible. Players can easily make friends on servers. They can also invite other Minecraft players to the foray.

The upside is that a bigger, tight-knit community will likely move the gameplay along and avoid stalling. Knowing the skill level of others on the server can also aid strategy.

1) Servers experience glitches

Failed to login:null, a standard server issue (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Internet connectivity can cause problems for any game. Since technology (that includes the current state of the internet) has not progressed far enough to remove all connection issues, expect glitches even in the highest quality servers.

Minecraft is not perfect. Even though the game is routinely updated, many updates are solely patching glitches. If they occur in the main game, they can certainly occur in servers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes