How to join Minecraft Hypixel server in 2022

There is a large variety of Minecraft servers online. These servers often feature different game modes, such as SkyBlock, OneBlock, BedWars, Factions, and Prison.

Servers are usually the only way players can enjoy these game modes, unless they download Adventure mode maps or build their own versions.

The Hypixel server is one of the most popular servers in Minecraft. It has so many different mini-games and game modes, including SkyBlock. The server's version of SkyBlock is more popular than almost any other variant.

Players can join Hypixel by simply entering server's IP in Minecraft multiplayer menu's IP address field

Here are the steps that players can follow to join any server in Minecraft, including Hypixel:

Open Minecraft. Select Multiplayer. Proceed past any warnings the game shows. Click on "Add Server" at the bottom of the screen. Type in the IP for the desired server. The IP for this particular server is: mc.hypixel.net. Click on "Done." Double-click on the new server to open it up and join.

What features does the Hypixel server offer?

Hypixel is one of the most joined servers (Image via Hypixel)

The Hypixel server has a large number of game modes available, which is a big reason why so many players want to join it.

Listed below are some of the game modes and mini-games available on the server:

Zombies (Arcade Game)

Hide and Seek (Arcade Game)

Capture the Wool (Arcade Game)

Hole in the Wall (Arcade Game)

The Blocking Dead (Arcade Game)

Farm Hunt (Arcade Game)

Creeper Attack (Arcade Game)

Party Games (Arcade Game)

Hypixel Says (Arcade Game)

Pixel Painters (Arcade Game)

Football (Arcade Game)

Mini Walls (Arcade Game)

Bounty Hunters (Arcade Game)

Ender Spleef (Arcade Game)

Galaxy Wars (Arcade Game)

Dragon Wars (Arcade Game)

Skyblock

Wool Wars

Hypixel SMP

Bed Wars

SkyWars

Murder Mystery

Housing

TNT Games

Build Battle

Prototypes

Cops and Crims

Mega Walls

The Hypixel Pit

Smash Heros

Warlords

Blitz SG

Speed UHC

UHC Champions

VampireZ (Classic Game)

Quakecraft (Classic Game)

Paintball Warfare (Classic Game)

Arena Brawl (Classic Game)

The Walls (Classic Game)

Turbo Cart Racers (Classic Game)

UHC Duels (Duels Game)

SkyWars Duels (Duels Game)

The Bridge (Duels Game)

Sumo Duels (Duels Game)

OP Duels (Duels Game)

Classic Duels (Duels Game)

NoDebuff Duels (Duels Game)

Biltz Duels (Duels Game)

Combo Duels (Duels Game)

Bow Duels (Duels Game)

TNT Games Duels (Duels Game)

Mega Walls Duels (Duels Game)

Boxing Duels (Duels Game)

Parkour Duels (Duels Game)

SkyBlock is Hypixel's top game mode. It even has its own Wiki page, which describes it as:

"Hypixel SkyBlock, or simply SkyBlock, is a persistent minigame released in the Hypixel Network on June 11, 2019. It can be accessed by clicking on the NPC in the Prototype lobby, by pressing on the head icon in the server selector menu, or by executing the command /play skyblock , /play sb , or /skyblock."

While Hypixel features many quests, most Minecraft players join the server just to play its version of SkyBlock.

