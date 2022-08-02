How to join the stoneworks server in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Stoneworks Server is one of the most popular Minecraft servers right now. It has been out for a long time, which means that it has the benefit of experience and a team that has worked to fine-tune it. New servers are good, but older servers are often better.

Stoneworks, also known as Jack Stoneworks, is the founder of the server. The Stoneworks name is licensed, and Jack is the co-owner of the eponymous server alongside Enfys. Stoneworks has also been a Minecraft content creator for several years.

Since the Stoneworks Server is very popular, crafters will eventually want to try it out and see for themselves what it's like. Here's how they can do just that.

Minecraft Stoneworks Server: A complete guide

Here's what players need to do:

Open Minecraft. Select Multiplayer. Proceed past any warnings the game opens up. Click Add Server in the bottom of the screen. Type in the IP for the desired server. Click Done. Double click on the new Server in the list to open it up and join.

The IP for this particular server is: play.stoneworks.gg. Since the Stoneworks server is so popular, it might get full at one point or another. Donations can help avoid this issue.

Stoneworks @stoneworksmc Ent King wishes you a happy Monday and awaits you on our server. 🪵 Ent King wishes you a happy Monday and awaits you on our server. 🪵 https://t.co/bvf72F4n0B

There are several different packages for sale that involve avoiding the player cap as well as starting off with a few important benefits. More information can be found here on the official site.

Here, the official Discord channel of the Minecradt game is linked with more information.

Here are the server's basic rules, as posted on the official Discord channel:

No bigotry or harassment based on identity or inherent characteristics is tolerated. No hacking, glitching, or use of exploits and/or macros is allowed. Attempting to make the server unplayable for others through lag, war, or harassment is not allowed. Spamming on any core Stoneworks chats (in-game, hub chat, Discord general, etc.) is not allowed. Griefing is not allowed. N***s, p**n, or s*x-related play is not allowed. Prolonged toxicity or bullying is not allowed. Look through the war rules before going to war. Admins hold the last say regarding punishments, balancing the game, and anything else that concerns the server. For ease of moderation, we only allow English to be used in Stoneworks public chats. Local chats are not included.

In-game screenshot of part of the server (Image via 40dayfreetrial on YouTube)

They also listed their basic server goals, that include:

"Encouragement of creativity in building, worldbuilding, and character creation, creation of societies that interact with each other in interesting ways, building of cities, towns, temples, and more, creating a dynamic history, lore, and mythos, developing an environment where players of many different playstyles can coexist and interact in interesting ways."

Bans do get handed out, so it's imperative to remember the rules and follow them. They've even issued lifetime bans, so they're very serious about it.

Mutes, warnings- and even temporary kicks are also possible. Everything that potential players might need to know can be found on their Discord channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far