How to join a Minecraft 1.19 server on PS4

Minecraft servers are very popular, and they house all kinds of players and game modes, including BedWars, Factions, Prison, SkyBlock, PvP, and so much more. Many Minecraft players prefer playing with friends, and servers allow for a lot more players to be in one world than any multiplayer world could. Some servers are huge, with thousands of players, while others, like the Dream SMP server, are incredibly popular.

Servers are a lot more accessible and popular on Java Edition since they are housed online and Java Edition is played on computers. However, this is not a feature that is exclusive to Java. Bedrock Edition has plenty of servers available as well.

PlayStations, Nintendo Switches, Xbox, and even mobile devices can access servers. In these servers, they can play game modes they would otherwise struggle to play in standard multiplayer worlds.

Minecraft servers on 1.19: Complete guide to accessing them on Bedrock

Fortunately, the process for accessing a server on a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and mobile devices is the same since they are all on the same version.

Minecraft does make servers pretty easy to locate, even if there aren't many options available. Those options are front and center, though.

Here's how to access the servers that Minecraft gives Bedrock players access to:

Open Minecraft. Click Play. Navigate to the Servers tab. This should be the third of three tabs on the Play screen. Select any of the servers to join.

Additionally, players can join other servers than the few that are recommended. At the bottom of the list, there is an 'Add Server' option, and selecting it will give players three entries: the server name, the IP address, and the Port.

This information is usually readily available on the server's website. Once the information is entered, gamers can play on the server.

Additionally, if it's a server they may want to play again, they can save it and it will show up in the Servers tab again later.

Custom server (Image via OneBlock MC Server)

There is also a third-party option called Bedrock Connect. This will increase the number of options for Bedrock players when it comes to server access.

Here is how Minecraft players can set it up on any console:

Open the device's system settings. Navigate to the Internet/Network category. Click on wired or access point, whichever is applicable to the device. Click on 'DNS Settings.' Switch the DNS to manual from auto. Change Primary DNS to '104.238.130.180' Change Secondary DNS to '1.1.1.1' Restart the device. Open Minecraft. Clicking on any of the featured servers should now take players to another menu instead of connecting to the server as it would normally. From there, players can access almost any server.

Unfortunately, all of this is still restricted to Bedrock servers. There is currently no way for Java players to get into Bedrock servers and the other way round.

Now, PlayStation 4 and other Bedrock players can play BedWars, SkyBlock, Towny, and all the other incredibly popular servers.

