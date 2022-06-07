How to download Minecraft 1.19 update on PlayStation and Xbox consoles

The Minecraft 1.19 update is officially here! After a long wait, Mojang is back and has updated their beloved classic with yet another substantial round of additions.

As of 11.00 PM EST, the update has been made available on all platforms. Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation users can download the update now.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path!



redsto.ne/the-wild-update #TheWildUpdate is out now!Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path! #Minecraft #TheWildUpdate is out now!Whether you want to explore the depths of the Deep Dark, build your forever mud-brick home, or battle pillagers to rescue an imprisoned allay, it’s time to craft your path! #Minecraft🐸 redsto.ne/the-wild-update https://t.co/q5GDeMXW4K

On Xbox and PlayStation, many updates are installed automatically. However, since the update was announced less than an hour ago, the devices may not have had time to automatically detect and install the update, especially if gamers were waiting for it to happen on its own.

If that's the case, or if players do not have automatic updates enabled, there is another way to do the process. Here's how.

How to manually install Minecraft 1.19 update on PlayStation and Xbox

Process for Xbox

Minecraft @Minecraft



The Wild Tales await... Craft your own adventure right now:



redsto.ne/wild-tales Where in the wild will you wander?The Wild Tales await... Craft your own adventure right now: Where in the wild will you wander?The Wild Tales await... Craft your own adventure right now:📖 redsto.ne/wild-tales https://t.co/6L9kOubnYb

For Xbox users, the process is fairly simple. If the update hasn't been installed or doesn't install on its own when gamers boot up their console, then there are two places to go to try and get it.

First, players should go to the updates section. Here's how to get there:

Turn on the Xbox. Sign in to the correct profile. Press the "Home" button on the controller. Scroll down and click "My Games & Apps." Scroll down to the update queue. Find the Minecraft update and click "Install" if it is not already doing so. If necessary, pause other updates so that the 1.19 update becomes the first priority. Wait for the update to finish and open up the app. Enjoy all the new features.

If it's not there, then Minecraft players may have to resort to visiting the Xbox Store. This should be accessible through the home page and gamers can search for the game there instead.

The update should be available there and if not, deleting and reinstalling the app might work. If this persists, then restarting the device or contacting Mojang or Microsoft for help might be the only course of action.

Process for PlayStation

The process for PlayStation is similar to Xbox, but is a bit easier.

When players want to update any application on their console, they can hover over it in their games library. They can then press the Options button on the controller. This will bring up everything PlayStation users can do to the app, such as delete, pin, and more. The one gamers will want to do is Check for Updates. Doing so will have the device find out if there are any updates available. Since there is an update for Minecraft now, they should be able to update from there. It will only be a matter of minutes before they're knee deep in the mud in the Mangrove Swamp.

A still of the Mangrove Swamp biome (Image via Mojang)

Additionally, they can also visit the PlayStation Store if the update doesn't show up. Many PlayStations automatically update apps, so the update might already be downloaded before they boot up the console.

If the update is nowhere to be found, restarting the console might be a good idea. If the issue still persists, then players may need to reach out for help.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far