What are prison servers in Minecraft?

The multiplayer system is a big component of Minecraft. While starting a solo world and making it on one's own is enjoyable, multiplayer is where the game shines. Adventuring, mining, and building are so much more fun when other players are involved.

There are several ways to play multiplayer. Regular worlds can have several players on them when the owner is online. Realms can have up to 11 players who can join, and it doesn't matter who's online at what time.

However, servers are the epitome of multiplayer gaming. They can have thousands of active players if they're equipped to handle it.

There are many kinds of servers out there for different game modes. However, prison or jailbreak servers are some of the best and most popular.

Instead of a normal Minecraft world, prison servers spawn players in a sort of prison-themed map

Minecraft prison servers are very interesting to play on. They can provide players with some of the most unique gameplay experiences. Once players join these servers, they rarely leave.

Prison servers are generally not set in any natural biomes like deserts, plains, or jungles. Instead, they take place in a much smaller world that is typically built like a physical prison.

In this prison, Minecraft players must collect resources, mine, trade, and do whatever they can to try and move up in the server. The more a player rises in rank, the more options and features they have access to. This is not unlike real prisons, where there are levels, and prisoners often try to get up to a better level.

The best prison servers have jailbreak options, which throw a wrinkle into the gameplay. At some point, these virtual prisoners might want their freedom, and the quickest way to try and get it is to stage a jailbreak.

This makes everything more interesting, especially knowing that it can all change at a moment's notice. This also means there are a few stakes involved. If there's something to lose, the game always becomes a lot more challenging.

MC Prison (a.k.a. MCPrisonFun) is one of the longest-running prison servers in the game. It is considered by many to be the original prison server.

MC Prison has tons of players and has long been considered the best prison server to join, so players should definitely give it a try. The server has guards and elaborate prison cells. There are also factions within the prison, which makes the gameplay more fun.

A classic prison server where the player is seen in a cell (Image via Mojang)

Purple Prison is another great prison server choice. It is one of the gold standards for Minecraft servers, and it's not undeserved. The server also has a great community behind it.

There are many other great prison servers on the internet, so there's no shortage of opportunities for players to get involved.

