Which is the best prison server in Minecraft (2022)

Prison servers are among the most interesting for Minecraft players to try out. They're unlike most servers and provide one of the most unique modes of gameplay. This makes them quite popular with many gamers.

Minecraft prison servers are not set in any natural biomes, as is the case with most servers and worlds. Rather, they take place in a smaller world built like a physical prison. Here, players must mine, collect resources, trade them for other resources or money, and try to move up in the server to earn their freedom.

Moe @NOTSpawnOfVenom This tweet is dedicated to that girl I met in the prison Minecraft server 8 years ago and fell in love with.

she never logged back on This tweet is dedicated to that girl I met in the prison Minecraft server 8 years ago and fell in love with.she never logged back on

There are a few that are more popular than others and some that are considered the best by many players. Here are a few examples to try out.

Best prison servers available for Minecraft players

MC Prison (MCPrisonFun) is one of the oldest prison servers in the game and is considered by many to be the original. It was the best for a long time and continues to be one of the most flexible prison servers out there.

A classic prison server (Image via Mojang)

There are guards, detailed and elaborate prison cells, factions within the prison and so much more that make MC Prison a great choice for gamers.

JailsMC is another popular choice. It has a tremendous crew maintaining it, so it has very few bugs, lags or other issues. It's one of the bigger prisons, too, so there's plenty to do and explore.

Aednyrr @Aednyrr @JailsMc ngl, one of the best prison servers. I had most fun on this server. Thanks Jails! @JailsMc ngl, one of the best prison servers. I had most fun on this server. Thanks Jails!

Several players have given this server a glowing review as it is one of the most fun prison servers available. Gamers interested in prison servers could do a lot worse than JailsMC.

Purple Prison is considered by many to be the best prison server out there. It is the gold standard for these kinds of Minecraft servers and there are several reasons for that. It's been incredibly popular for a long time, which means it's been well-kept for a long time, too.

ve @stardewdream i was on the purple prison server and was in the spawn area just like randomly handing out flowers to people and i met the nicest person and then there was a server reboot and i know i will never see them again. :(((( i was on the purple prison server and was in the spawn area just like randomly handing out flowers to people and i met the nicest person and then there was a server reboot and i know i will never see them again. :((((

It also has a great community behind it. There are tons of great players involved that make it one of the best experiences in any Minecraft server, let alone prison servers. The vast majority of players who join this server have a great time and don't leave for other pastures.

These are three of the best and most popular prison servers available, but this is not an extensive and all-inclusive list. Server quality can be subjective, so there are a lot more that are good and may even be preferable to these.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul